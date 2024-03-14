Habs lose in overtime despite excellent opposition to Bruins

Tonight, the Canadiens were at the Bell Centre to welcome their long-time rivals: the Boston Bruins.For the occasion, Colin White and Jordan Harris returned to the line-up, while Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble skipped their turns.

And after seeing Cayden Primeau dominate on Tuesday night, it was Samuel Montembeault’s turn to be the starting goaltender.

On the Bruins’ side, we found the big names we’re used to in Montreal.

Linus Ullmark was the visitors’ starting goaltender.

A look at the lines pic.twitter.com/0dkvMQJrgG – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2024

It only took a few minutes for the Bruins to get on the scoreboard, as Danton Heinen beat Montembeault to open the scoring.

Juraj Slafkovský wasn’t particularly solid defensively on the sequence.

Now, that’s how you stick with it pic.twitter.com/z8iKsUryfe – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2024

The captain sets the record straight! The captain evens it up! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/X4r11o2Cwd – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 14, 2024

The good news is that later in the first, Slaf was able to make amends. After a good forecheck from Cole Caufield, the Slovakian passed the disc to Nick Suzuki, who tied the score.With his 26th goal this season, he equals his career high, and still has 16 games to set a new mark.

Despite the Bruins’ dominance early in the first period, the Habs held the fort. The score was 1-1 after 20 minutes.

The second period saw very, very few shots. For long stretches in the middle of the period, there were no shots at all.

David Pastrnak did manage to break away, however… but he couldn’t make it count. A rare occurrence.

The Habs allowed just six shots to the Bruins in the last 42 minutes (or so) of play. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 15, 2024

Tempers flare between the Bruins and the Habs in the dying minutes of the third period. pic.twitter.com/oLCaml4WWd – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 15, 2024

JAKE DEBRUSK CALLS GAME!!!! pic.twitter.com/9kSXFJzPsY – Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) March 15, 2024

After 40 minutes, therefore, the score was 1-1 in a hotly contested match.The first half of the third period mirrored the second: few shots and few scoring opportunities for either side.Between the middle of the first period and the middle of the third, the Bruins were limited to just six shots. That gives you an idea.We were then treated to a little breaststroke at the end of the third period. And despite a big offensive push by the Habs at the end of the period, the score was still 1-1 after 60 minutes.So we needed overtime.In the end, it took just 25 seconds to decide the tie, with Jake DeBrusk giving the Bruins the win.The Habs deserved better, but they can still be proud of their performance. Final score : 2-1 Boston (Prol.)

The Canadiens return to action on Saturday night, when they travel to Calgary to take on the Flames. It’s the first game of a five-game Western road trip.

Prolongation

– Alex Newhook’s trio had an excellent game against an NHL powerhouse.

INDECENT (positively) output from this unit against the mighty Bruins so far. I love seeing Roy and Newhook, two young players, put up numbers like this against an NHL powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/aSlJRc4QgV – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 15, 2024

– Jordan Harris shone in his return to the lineup.

Jordan Harris having a hell of a game. 87 Corsi. Always thanks to @MoneyPuckdotcom my go to location for analytics. – Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) March 15, 2024

– There was energy in the Bell Centre at the start of the game.