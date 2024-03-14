Habs lose in overtime despite excellent opposition to Bruins

Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/SSwp7OePAa
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 14, 2024
And after seeing Cayden Primeau dominate on Tuesday night, it was Samuel Montembeault’s turn to be the starting goaltender.
On the Bruins’ side, we found the big names we’re used to in Montreal.
Linus Ullmark was the visitors’ starting goaltender.
A look at the lines pic.twitter.com/0dkvMQJrgG
– Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2024
Juraj Slafkovský wasn’t particularly solid defensively on the sequence.
Now, that’s how you stick with it pic.twitter.com/z8iKsUryfe
– Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2024
The captain sets the record straight!
The captain evens it up! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/X4r11o2Cwd
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 14, 2024
Despite the Bruins’ dominance early in the first period, the Habs held the fort. The score was 1-1 after 20 minutes.
David Pastrnak did manage to break away, however… but he couldn’t make it count. A rare occurrence.
Phew! Monty covered his angles well against Pasta. #habs #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/08kNaMylGm
– JT (@Jean_JT_Trudel) March 15, 2024
The Habs allowed just six shots to the Bruins in the last 42 minutes (or so) of play.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 15, 2024
Tempers flare between the Bruins and the Habs in the dying minutes of the third period. pic.twitter.com/oLCaml4WWd
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 15, 2024
JAKE DEBRUSK CALLS GAME!!!! pic.twitter.com/9kSXFJzPsY
– Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) March 15, 2024
The Canadiens return to action on Saturday night, when they travel to Calgary to take on the Flames. It’s the first game of a five-game Western road trip.
Prolongation
– Alex Newhook’s trio had an excellent game against an NHL powerhouse.
INDECENT (positively) output from this unit against the mighty Bruins so far.
I love seeing Roy and Newhook, two young players, put up numbers like this against an NHL powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/aSlJRc4QgV
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 15, 2024
– Jordan Harris shone in his return to the lineup.
Jordan Harris having a hell of a game. 87 Corsi. Always thanks to @MoneyPuckdotcom my go to location for analytics.
– Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) March 15, 2024
– There was energy in the Bell Centre at the start of the game.
You could hear a lot of “Let’s go Bruins” in the Bell Centre.
The stung CH fans retorted with heartfelt “Go Habs go”.
But Bruins fans never let up.
The rivalry is still alive and well.
But it still lacks Ryan White.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 14, 2024