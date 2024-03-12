According to Mathias Brunet, the Canadiens are missing two key defensemen

Ahh, development…

Since Martin St-Louis took over in 2022, it’s been a buzzword. And that’s a good thing, given that winning games isn’t exactly easy, let’s face it.

And development isn’t just for his players, either.

“I’m much more confident today than I was 1 year ago”. Confidence is vital in a player. But how important is it for a coach? I asked MSL about that, as well as how he turned the page after a frustrating game. pic.twitter.com/NC3BJr6jRj – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 12, 2024

Of course, we know that there’s still a long way to go, not only in developing the youngsters who are in place, but also in adding pieces to the chessboard for what’s to come.

It’s going to take a mix of both to keep progressing… and you can feel it in Mathias Brunet’s column.

Yesterday, on BPM Sports, the journalist talked about the state of the Habs in general. And in his eyes, there are a few things missing. One of these is a forward who can bring some offense…

The key, the real key, is defensively. The Canadiens are going to need a big right-handed defenseman and a top-notch offensive defenseman. And the foundation will be if Reinbacher and Hutson develop to their full potential. Then we’ll be able to talk. – Mathias Brunet

And the other two? Two defensemen.Of course, as Brunet himself mentioned, David Reinbacher and Lane Hutson fit the mold. If they can develop properly, it could make a big difference.

After all, just because the club has Arber Xhekaj, Jordan Harris, Justin Barron, Adam Engstrom or William Trudeau doesn’t mean the top of the defensive pyramid is complete. #QualityVersusQuantity

Without an offensive engine and a defensive pillar on the right, it’s clear that the future on the blue line would be less interesting. But at least the Habs have the right resources on hand.

In bursts

All that remains is to use them well.

– Of course.

He can’t be suspended for more than five games: the hearing will be by phone For more context: https: //t.co/B2l8bOmOxP pic.twitter.com/46L02LWnsF – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 12, 2024

– With good reason.

[VIDEO] Patrick Roy addresses his former Remparts players: “A year engraved in my heart” https://t.co/yspeZOvuAP – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 12, 2024

– Of note.

Mauro Biello selects 4 Montreal players for the March 23 game: Jonathan Sirois, Joel Waterman, Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette.@CanadaSoccerFR – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) March 12, 2024

– Kent Hughes is doing a great job. [LPB]

– He’s not playing badly.

Joel Armia is a man of few words, but on Monday, he opened up like never before about his doubts. https://t.co/4Ja4zNDKRz – Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) March 12, 2024

– Certainly.

“They need ice”. Soon, the Habs will have to deal with the entry of several young and talented defensemen. In Columbus, the organization is in the midst of a development process that is anything but linear with David Jiricek. My exchange with Pascal Vincent pic.twitter.com/akHSYJcGwl – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 12, 2024

– Ouch.

The Yankees captain should be at his post for the opening game, though. https://t.co/uzLHOAO8g3 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 12, 2024

– With good reason.

Le Canadien | Joshua Roy savors every moment https://t.co/w1369bkLqs – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 12, 2024

– Interested?