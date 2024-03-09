Elliotte Friedman: more than 17 hours in front of his phone in a day

With the trade deadline finally over, general managers can breathe a little easier and focus on finishing the season with their new squads.Now, fans across the NHL can stop stressing about possible departures at their favorite club, but there are also all the insiders who can finally relax a little more. The latter have had a busy few weeks of work and scoops lately.Over the past few years, cell phone use has increased dramatically, especially among insiders, who spend several hours a day on it.One wonders how long, on average, they can look at their screen in a day.

Recently, Elliotte Friedman was on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast with Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette, and ” Biz Nasty ” asked him the question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets)

Friedman pointed out that a few years ago, he turned off his cell phone and missed the announcement of the Dion Phaneuf trade.On Sunday morning, theinsider saw that his screen time had increased by 27% in the last week.

He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the display time on his cell phone:

“I looked at the figures and thought: that’s not humanly possible. Last week, it was over 17 hours a day.” – Elliotte Friedman

I have to say I’m shocked. Assuming Friedman slept seven hours a night, that left him only one short hour in his day when he wasn’t in front of his cell phone.

That’s a lot more than I would have thought, but at the same time, we can’t be that surprised. After all, his job requires the use of one or more cell phones, and he’s in a “rush” period.

When you think about it, it’s the same in most fields. A farmer, when it comes to harvesting or planting seeds, isn’t going to spend much time away from a tractor.

Still, it’s quite surprising. I don’t think I’d be able to spend more than 17 hours a day on my phone.

