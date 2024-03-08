Skip to content
Several teams are currently discussing a goalkeeper
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

This is it: March 8. By 3 p.m., NHL teams must have completed all their transactions for the end of the season in the National Hockey League… but also in the AHL.

After all, the AHL is important too.

Will Kent Hughes be looking for reinforcements for the Laval Rocket? Will Jacob Perreault be the only local player to join the Rocket from another organization?

But if we stay on the NHL side, will the Habs make a move other than using their latest salary retention as a third wheel in a deal? We’ll see.

Will David Savard, whose acquisition price still hasn’t dropped, leave? We’ll see.

But what we’ll be following most closely is the Jake Allen file. After all, unlike David Savard, the Canadiens’ goaltender is currently one too many on his team’s defensive roster.

But for that to happen, the goaltending market will have to open up.

Could the Devils, who are looking for a veteran goalie to back up their youngsters, turn to Jake Allen? It’s clearly not the #1 option, but maybe it’ll happen.

It’s worth noting that the goaltending market is one to watch. According to Kevin Weekes, the Bruins, Flames, Kings and Devils are currently discussing a deal, including three-team scenarios.

It’s been ages since there’s been a goalie deal in the NHL (the last NHL goalie traded was… Casey DeSmith) and the teams mentioned by the tipster aren’t the only ones being mentioned right now, I’m sure.

If the Bruins or Flames don’t trade a goalie, which is possible, let’s just say that the Habs could become more important. Even if Jake Allen isn’t the eighth wonder of the world.

For the day to be exciting, Darren Dreger wants to see a goalie waltz. In fact, he’d be very surprised to see Jacob Markstrom change address today.

To be continued… but Pierre LeBrun doesn’t seem to think Allen will leave.

– Traded from the Penguins to the Hurricanes, Ty Smith is staying with Pittsburgh’s training camp on loan. Why? Because Carolina doesn’t have an AHL club.

– Michael Pezzetta deserves to be back in the game.

– You betcha.

– Rocket: is the solution in-house? [BPM Sports]

– Attention ball fans.

