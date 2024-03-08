Several teams are currently discussing a goalkeeper

This is it: March 8. By 3 p.m., NHL teams must have completed all their transactions for the end of the season in the National Hockey League… but also in the AHL.

Jacob Perreault will not be with the Rocket tonight. He’s due to arrive in Montreal at the end of the day. We’ll see if Jean-François Houle is tempted to use him tomorrow afternoon for the second game of the doubleheader against Cleveland. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 8, 2024

After all, the AHL is important too.Will Kent Hughes be looking for reinforcements for the Laval Rocket? Will Jacob Perreault be the only local player to join the Rocket from another organization?

But if we stay on the NHL side, will the Habs make a move other than using their latest salary retention as a third wheel in a deal? We’ll see.

Will David Savard, whose acquisition price still hasn’t dropped, leave? We’ll see.

I have to agree with @TonyMarinaro, David Savard would be a great fit with the Islanders! They need defensive reinforcement, they’re only 2 points away from the playoffs. The discussion channel is already open between the two clubs following the transaction… pic.twitter.com/pP8v3g24fG – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 8, 2024

But what we’ll be following most closely is the Jake Allen file. After all, unlike David Savard, the Canadiens’ goaltender is currently one too many on his team’s defensive roster.

But for that to happen, the goaltending market will have to open up.

Could the Devils, who are looking for a veteran goalie to back up their youngsters, turn to Jake Allen? It’s clearly not the #1 option, but maybe it’ll happen.

It’s worth noting that the goaltending market is one to watch. According to Kevin Weekes, the Bruins, Flames, Kings and Devils are currently discussing a deal, including three-team scenarios.

As I’m working the phones, I’m told ; @NHLBruins, @NHLFlames, @LAKings, @NJDevils are all in Goalie discussions, including some potential 3 way trade scenarios, it’ll be intriguing to see where this lands by deadline time. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/dhNh0Bkvoc – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 8, 2024

It’s been ages since there’s been a goalie deal in the NHL (the last NHL goalie traded was… Casey DeSmith) and the teams mentioned by the tipster aren’t the only ones being mentioned right now, I’m sure.

If the Bruins or Flames don’t trade a goalie, which is possible, let’s just say that the Habs could become more important. Even if Jake Allen isn’t the eighth wonder of the world.

For the day to be exciting, Darren Dreger wants to see a goalie waltz. In fact, he’d be very surprised to see Jacob Markstrom change address today.

To be continued… but Pierre LeBrun doesn’t seem to think Allen will leave.

– Traded from the Penguins to the Hurricanes, Ty Smith is staying with Pittsburgh’s training camp on loan. Why? Because Carolina doesn’t have an AHL club.

BREAKING: I’m told that Ty Smith, recently traded from #Pens to Carolina, will be staying with the #WBSPens the rest of this season. Carolina doesn’t have an AHL affiliate, so it was either keep him on NHL roster or find him a new home somewhere else in AHL. @InsideAHLHockey – Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) March 8, 2024

– Michael Pezzetta deserves to be back in the game.

#Habs Michael Pezzetta was a healthy scratch for eighth straight game last night. Meanwhile, Jesse Ylönen had one shot and zero hits in 11:39 of ice time in 4-1 loss to Hurricanes while his streak of games without a goal reached 41. He has gone 19 games without a point. #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 8, 2024

NHL team of the hour? Patrick Roy’s New York Islanders, who find themselves 2 pts away from a playoff spot. Can’t wait to see if this push prompts Lou Lamoriello to bring in reinforcements today. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 8, 2024

