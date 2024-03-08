Bruins: Linus Ullmark turned down a deal (and all signs point to Los Angeles)

The Boston Bruins have two excellent goalkeepers on their hands: Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Both have an excellent relationship and are very good, but the club can’t afford to keep two goalies this good.

In terms of salary cap, it doesn’t make sense.

So, even though Boston has a big club, it was only to be expected that there would be rumours of deals being made with the team’s goalkeepers. And that’s what happened today, on the bangs of the trade deadline.

Fascinating day for #NHLBruins, sounds like they had a deal on the table to move G Linus Ullmark to #LAKings that didn’t end up crossing the finish line. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024

In fact, we understand that the Bruins tried to send Ullmark elsewhere, but the deal fell through.According to Frank Seravalli, the target was the Los Angeles Kings, a club in need of some help in front of the net. The source said the two clubs had a deal on the table, but the finish line was not crossed.

Was it because the goalie’s no-trade clause weighed in the balance? Clearly, according to Kevin Weekes, that’s what’s at stake.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark wasn’t willing to accept a deal according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. https://t.co/RBkOkzBn3S – masslivesports (@masslivesports) March 8, 2024

Wow.

Of course, it’s surprising that a player obviously didn’t want to go to LA. After all, it’s an interesting destination both on the ice and for California living.

That said, it’s important to remember that the Swede would be moving even further away from home if he went to the Kings. It’s also worth noting that the Bruins have a good team on their hands.

So it makes sense that his no-trade clause (16 teams) this year has likely been activated.

This is not the same situation as Jake Allen, who has agreed to waive it and join the Devils. That’s what Devils president Tom Fitzgerald said on the sidelines of today’s transaction.

Tom Fitzgerald say’s Jake Allen waived his no-move clause to come to the #NJDevils – James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) March 8, 2024

One might think that Allen built his list to have the last word on destinations that were likely to pick him up. But obviously, he also realized that, even if he wanted to stay in town, he was too much for the Montreal Canadiens.

And that’s a credit to him.

