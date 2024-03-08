Bruins: Linus Ullmark turned down a deal (and all signs point to Los Angeles)

Fascinating day for #NHLBruins, sounds like they had a deal on the table to move G Linus Ullmark to #LAKings that didn’t end up crossing the finish line.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024
The Boston Bruins have two excellent goalkeepers on their hands: Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Both have an excellent relationship and are very good, but the club can’t afford to keep two goalies this good.
In terms of salary cap, it doesn’t make sense.
So, even though Boston has a big club, it was only to be expected that there would be rumours of deals being made with the team’s goalkeepers. And that’s what happened today, on the bangs of the trade deadline.
Was it because the goalie’s no-trade clause weighed in the balance? Clearly, according to Kevin Weekes, that’s what’s at stake.
Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark wasn’t willing to accept a deal according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. https://t.co/RBkOkzBn3S
– masslivesports (@masslivesports) March 8, 2024
Of course, it’s surprising that a player obviously didn’t want to go to LA. After all, it’s an interesting destination both on the ice and for California living.
That said, it’s important to remember that the Swede would be moving even further away from home if he went to the Kings. It’s also worth noting that the Bruins have a good team on their hands.
This is not the same situation as Jake Allen, who has agreed to waive it and join the Devils. That’s what Devils president Tom Fitzgerald said on the sidelines of today’s transaction.
Tom Fitzgerald say’s Jake Allen waived his no-move clause to come to the #NJDevils
– James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) March 8, 2024
And that’s a credit to him.
In bursts
– If need be, the Rangers would have traded their top pick, says Chris Drury.
#NYR GM Chris Drury said he would’ve been fine with dealing the first-rounder this year if it made sense
– Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) March 8, 2024
– Jacob Trouba out for a few weeks.
Jacob Trouba will miss 2-3 weeks with his lower body injury, Chris Drury says.
– Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) March 8, 2024
– Phil Kessel was not a fit for the Canucks.
Canucks’ Allvin: Kessel ‘wasn’t a fit for us’ https://t.co/KwxDRzJ8QC
– theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) March 8, 2024
– Ryan Johansen leaves for Lehigh Valley.
Briere said forward Ryan Johansen has been asked to report to AHL Lehigh Valley after no trade materialized. “There were a select few teams that danced around, but at the end of the day nobody was willing to make the move.”
– Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) March 8, 2024