Canadiens win in overtime against the NHL’s team of the hour

Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/psne197NQc
The Habs were on the lookout for some last-minute decisions, and in the end, Juraj Slafkovský and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard were able to play tonight’s game.
Forsberg – O’Reilly – Nyquist
Trenin – Sissons – Glass
Jankowski – Novak – Evangelista
Smith – McCarron – Sherwood
Josi – Fabbro
McDonagh – Schenn
Lauzon – Carrier
Saros
Scratches: Barrie, Gurianov
Slafkovský was well positioned… but he eluded Forsberg at the very end, allowing the latter to score. And clearly, the young Slovak was angry.
THERE’S NO STOPPING SCORESBERG! pic.twitter.com/ebzIIT1Q2G
It’s all Smashville! pic.twitter.com/5GAjiCvFsk
Then came some scoring action… but once again, it was the Predators who hit the target.
Once again, it was the Canadiens’ first trio on the ice.
WHAT A BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/ybjMa3QnyZ
However, the Tricolore wasn’t about to let that get them down. A fine effort by Jake Evans in the opponent’s zone allowed him to set the table for Brendan Gallagher.
The visou
Nailed it#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/dF3LY0svuE
And in the end, it took a grand total of six short seconds before the next goal, as David Savard scored a goal… from the center line.
Hey, we’ll take it
A goal is a goal #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YM6EkWAhcz
The Habs’ two goals in six seconds made it 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.
In the third period, however, the Predators regained the lead, as Ryan O’Reilly hit the target.
A third point for him… and a third goal for the Preds while the Habs’ first trio was on the ice.
LET’S GOOOO pic.twitter.com/1UqxOeFHKx
That shot
That snipe tho #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/xcc6qRVQFV
A few minutes later, Michael McCarron came close to restoring the Preds‘ lead, but on video replay, it was determined that the puck hit McCarron’s stick too high.
Now that’s using your head. Michael McCarron’s noggin generates a good deflection, giving him an easy goal.
4-3 for the Predators. pic.twitter.com/ejYWSZOinl
And after a tough game defensively, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki reminded us that they remain excellent offensive players. At 4 on 4 in overtime, Caufield passed the disc to Suzuki… who unleashed a missile on reception.
The captain’s 25th goal of the season (and 100th of his career) ended the Predators’ eight-game winning streak… and Suzuki even taunted the crowd a bit. I love seeing that.
HIS 100th IN THE NHL
GOAL NO. 100 FOR THE CAPTAIN!!!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VcAPbFd46l
Extended
– The Canadiens’ first trio had an extremely difficult game in their zone. It was on the ice for the Predators’ first three goals, and on three occasions, it failed to make a great defensive play on the Preds ‘ goals. Maybe Ryan O’Reilly, who got a point on each of the three goals, will change his tune about Nick Suzuki’s defensive excellence, hehe.
– However, when it counted (in overtime), Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield joined forces to give the Habs the win. What a missile from Suzuki, who now has 61 points in 62 games this season.
– It made me laugh.
“Mom I threw up” pic.twitter.com/n3kr3uzH6G
– It looks that way, it really does. He’s been playing excellent hockey for a few months now.
Arpon Basu mentioned tonight on TSN that Joel Armia’s been working with Jean François Ménard, the Habs mental performance coach.
– 600 career games for Colton Sissons.
Congrats on 6⃣0⃣0⃣ Sis! pic.twitter.com/iiAPJUu9MW
