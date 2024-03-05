Canadiens win in overtime against the NHL’s team of the hour

Tonight, the Canadiens were in Nashville to take on the Predators. The club was looking to build on two good performances (but two losses) against the two Florida teams to get back on the winning track.

The Habs were on the lookout for some last-minute decisions, and in the end, Juraj Slafkovský and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard were able to play tonight’s game.

#Preds lines vs. #GoHabsGo Forsberg – O’Reilly – Nyquist

Trenin – Sissons – Glass

Jankowski – Novak – Evangelista

Smith – McCarron – Sherwood Josi – Fabbro

McDonagh – Schenn

Lauzon – Carrier Saros Scratches: Barrie, Gurianov – Zach Gilchriest (@ZachGilchriest) March 6, 2024

Jayden Struble also made a return, while Jake Allen was in front of the Montreal net.On the Predators side, Michael McCarron was in the lineup to face the Habs, but Denis Gurianov was not.In fact, it was Juuse Saros in net for the home team, who were trying to win their ninth consecutive game.In the first period, it was the Predators who got on the scoreboard first. It took about fifteen minutes, but Filip Forsberg gave his club the lead late in the first.

Slafkovský was well positioned… but he eluded Forsberg at the very end, allowing the latter to score. And clearly, the young Slovak was angry.

After 20 minutes, the score was 1-0 in favor of the Preds, despite the fact that Jake Allen had a good first 20 minutes.In the second, there was plenty of action, starting with a (rather furious) fight between Luke Schenn and Josh Anderson.Anderson put up a good fight, but the victory went to Schenn. I like to see Anderson involved in the match, though.

Then came some scoring action… but once again, it was the Predators who hit the target.

Once again, it was the Canadiens’ first trio on the ice.

WHAT A BEAUTY

However, the Tricolore wasn’t about to let that get them down. A fine effort by Jake Evans in the opponent’s zone allowed him to set the table for Brendan Gallagher.

One good shot from Gally later, the gap was just one goal.

And in the end, it took a grand total of six short seconds before the next goal, as David Savard scored a goal… from the center line.

A goal is a goal #GoHabsGo

A most bizarre goal, but perhaps it will prompt a GM to offer two first-round picks for Savard, like.

The Habs’ two goals in six seconds made it 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, however, the Predators regained the lead, as Ryan O’Reilly hit the target.

A third point for him… and a third goal for the Preds while the Habs’ first trio was on the ice.

That said, the Canadian once again brought the two clubs back together, as Joshua Roy completely mocked Roman Josi and took the disc from him before unleashing a missile.Not a bad kid. Far from it, in fact.

A few minutes later, Michael McCarron came close to restoring the Preds‘ lead, but on video replay, it was determined that the puck hit McCarron’s stick too high.

Now that's using your head. Michael McCarron's noggin generates a good deflection, giving him an easy goal. 4-3 for the Predators.

No goal in the end, and the score remained 3-3.So we needed the extra time to decide between the two clubs.

And after a tough game defensively, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki reminded us that they remain excellent offensive players. At 4 on 4 in overtime, Caufield passed the disc to Suzuki… who unleashed a missile on reception.

The captain’s 25th goal of the season (and 100th of his career) ended the Predators’ eight-game winning streak… and Suzuki even taunted the crowd a bit. I love seeing that.

HIS 100th IN THE NHL GOAL NO. 100 FOR THE CAPTAIN!!!#GoHabsGo

Final score : 4-3 Montreal (Prol.)The Canadiens return to action on Thursday night, when they travel to Raleigh to take on the Hurricanes.

– The Canadiens’ first trio had an extremely difficult game in their zone. It was on the ice for the Predators’ first three goals, and on three occasions, it failed to make a great defensive play on the Preds ‘ goals. Maybe Ryan O’Reilly, who got a point on each of the three goals, will change his tune about Nick Suzuki’s defensive excellence, hehe.

– However, when it counted (in overtime), Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield joined forces to give the Habs the win. What a missile from Suzuki, who now has 61 points in 62 games this season.

– It made me laugh.

– It looks that way, it really does. He’s been playing excellent hockey for a few months now.

Arpon Basu mentioned tonight on TSN that Joel Armia’s been working with Jean François Ménard, the Habs mental performance coach. – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 6, 2024

– 600 career games for Colton Sissons.