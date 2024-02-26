Skip to content
Training: Jayden Struble is a regular, Jake Evans absent
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In the last few days, Cole Caufield was often seen missing practices. That said, he was always present at games.

Recently, the Canadiens’ #22 said he was 100% after missing a few practices. And since he wasn’t announced as a no-show this morning, it’s safe to assume that he’s still feeling better.

In fact, the three members of the first trio didn’t need any treatment in preparation for today’s practice. The same cannot be said of Jake Evans, however.

Evans, who appeared to have a sore leg after Saturday afternoon’s game against the Devils, is clearly not at 100% right now. Will he be able to play tomorrow? We’ll see.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Habs currently have just four centers in the clubhouse.

This is bad news for Evans, but encouraging for the rest of the Habs. After all, the healthier the club, the better for head coach Martin St-Louis.

For example? Seeing Jayden Struble skate is also good news. After all, Thursday’s non-contact injury didn’t exactly seem to do him any good.

There’s no rush for the defenseman, since the Habs have six other healthy defensemen in town. But if Struble can pull through fairly easily, all the better for the Habs.

It’s also worth noting that Struble has been training like a regular.

We can’t predict anything right now for tomorrow’s game against the Coyotes, but seeing the American comfortable on the ice can’t be bad news in town.

Stay tuned.

Extension

– Here are the trios training on the ice this morning.

– It should also be noted that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard didn’t skate with the others, but was still able to train on the second ice of the club’s training complex. That’s a good sign.

