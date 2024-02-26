Training: Jayden Struble is a regular, Jake Evans absent

In the last few days, Cole Caufield was often seen missing practices. That said, he was always present at games.

Recently, the Canadiens’ #22 said he was 100% after missing a few practices. And since he wasn’t announced as a no-show this morning, it’s safe to assume that he’s still feeling better.

In fact, the three members of the first trio didn’t need any treatment in preparation for today’s practice. The same cannot be said of Jake Evans, however.

Jake Evans is absent from habs practice due to “treatments”. I don’t have the initial sequence in mind, but he momentarily retreated to the locker room during the New Jersey game, and seemed to be limping afterwards. – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) February 26, 2024

Evans, who appeared to have a sore leg after Saturday afternoon’s game against the Devils, is clearly not at 100% right now. Will he be able to play tomorrow? We’ll see.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Habs currently have just four centers in the clubhouse.

This is bad news for Evans, but encouraging for the rest of the Habs. After all, the healthier the club, the better for head coach Martin St-Louis.

For example? Seeing Jayden Struble skate is also good news. After all, Thursday’s non-contact injury didn’t exactly seem to do him any good.

Jayden Struble takes part in training this morning. Jake Evans is absent (treatments). He was also out yesterday. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 26, 2024

There’s no rush for the defenseman, since the Habs have six other healthy defensemen in town. But if Struble can pull through fairly easily, all the better for the Habs.

It’s also worth noting that Struble has been training like a regular.

We won’t go so far as to predict Jayden Struble’s return to action tomorrow, but he’s taking regular rotations in training and seems comfortable. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) February 26, 2024

We can’t predict anything right now for tomorrow’s game against the Coyotes, but seeing the American comfortable on the ice can’t be bad news in town.

Extension

Stay tuned.

– Here are the trios training on the ice this morning.

Your dose of trios and duos. Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Anderson-Pezzetta (Evans)-Gallagher

Roy-Newhook-Armia

Pearson-White-Ylönen Matheson-Guhle

Xhekaj-Savard

Struble-Harris (Kovacevic) *Evans has a therapy day and Kovacevic rotates with Struble. – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) February 26, 2024

– It should also be noted that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard didn’t skate with the others, but was still able to train on the second ice of the club’s training complex. That’s a good sign.