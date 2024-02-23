Recruiters: The Canadiens were well represented at last night’s Kings game

The longer it goes on, the closer the NHL trade deadline gets.

Teams have until March 8 to improve their roster for the playoffs, or clean house…

But as my colleague Maxime Truman pointed out in a recent article, don’t expect the Habs to be among the most active teams at the deadline.

Does this mean Kent Hughes won’t be making any trades?

Of course not.

The Montreal GM’s options are somewhat limited… But it’s interesting to note that yesterday, the Habs were well represented at the Kings game, as Dennis Bernstein reported on TSN 690 earlier today.

For some reason, the Habs had two scouts at last night’s Kings game in Los Angeles. If we’re speculating, maybe, maybe the Kings could be looking for another goalie. – Dennis Bernstein

#Habs had 2 scouts in LA for Predators-Kings last night but I think a trade including one of their young defensemen comes in the offseason. Today’s @tsn690 spot with@seanrcampbell@MitchyGallo https://t.co/6t9XvD0iiS – Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) February 23, 2024

The SiriusXM NHL Network radio host, who also writes for The Fourth Period platform, wonders if the Kings need another goalie heading into the post-season:The Kings are having a good time lately.

They’re 6-3-1 in their last ten games, and things seem to be going smoothly for the Los Angeles outfit, who are sitting in 1st Wild Card spot in the West.

That said, their goaltending has been criticized since the start of the season. Cam Talbot isn’t as solid as he’s been in recent years, and David Rittich isn’t a sure thing, even if he has some nice stats this season.

Could a guy like Jake Allen, who knows how to go the distance, be of interest to the Kings?

There’s an easy link between the goalie and the California team, because it was Marc Bergevin who brought him to Montreal when he was GM…

But we know that the veteran has been struggling since the start of the season.

There’s nothing confirmed yet, but the fact that the Habs were well represented last night in LA is worth noting.

There’s never smoke without fire, after all. Right?

In gusto

– Can’t wait to see it.

Bill Guerin on M-A Fleury’s future: “I think MA has earned the right 2 call the shots. It’s a complicated situation. The best thing now is 2 just play hcky & not complicate w/ ‘what-ifs.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ll talk to him; it won’t take long 2 figure it out.” – Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) February 23, 2024

– Ouch.

Worst goal differentials in the NHL East Association Canadiens, -45

Blue Jackets, -41

Capitals, -30

Islanders, -26

Devils, -10 – Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) February 23, 2024

– It’s coming!

Charles Leclerc dominates final day of testinghttps://t.co/LaVbzk0bzw – RDS (@RDSca) February 23, 2024

– Will they bounce back?

Here’s what to expect from the Yankees in 2024. https://t.co/4GFeaD0D5H – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 23, 2024

– Speaking of the Yankees.