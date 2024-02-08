Skip to content
Slafkovsky says his relationship with Caufield helps him “a lot” on the ice
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Things are going well for Juraj Slafkovsky lately.

The forward has picked up at least one point in four of his last five games, and had his first career two-goal game last Tuesday against the Capitals.

There’s a world of difference when you compare his current game to last year’s, and you can see how much he’s improved. He’s more confident with the puck, and the game especially seems to have slowed down.

We know what a humble young man Slafkovsky is in everyday life, and it’s in that light that he attributed some of his recent success to his good friend Cole Caufield.

After this morning’s training session, the Slovakian praised the relationship he has with #22 and admitted that playing on the same trio as him helps him progress a lot:

It helps a lot. It’s transmitted on the ice, because playing with a good friend is different. – Juraj Slafkovsky

Slaf was recently separated from Caufield and Suzuki…

But he returned to the first trio in the last game, and the result was very conclusive:

In the above video posted by Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports) on X / Twitter, we also hear Caufield refer to Slaf as his “little brother”, even though Slaf is much taller than him.

In the words of both players, you can really feel the brotherhood that surrounds their relationship. Caufield may be young, but he has more experience than his team-mate, which is why he doesn’t hesitate to take him under his wing.

Juraj Slafkovsky, who has been shooting at the net a lot more lately, also admitted that seeing Caufield shoot from all over the rink helps him understand that he needs to use his shot more often.

As we saw in the last game, Slaf took the shot without warning…

And his shot gave the Caps goalie no chance:

At practice again this morning, Slafkovsky was spotted working on his shot with specialist Glen Tucker.

The kid is working hard to improve, and it’s clear how much he cares about his success.

By the way, Caufield also shared with reporters that Slaf is starving right now, and you can feel that, too.

It’s cool, because it’s a taste of what we might see over the next few years in Montreal. And it’s exciting, because they’re both still (very) young.

