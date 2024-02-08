Slafkovsky says his relationship with Caufield helps him “a lot” on the ice

Things are going well for Juraj Slafkovsky lately.The forward has picked up at least one point in four of his last five games, and had his first career two-goal game last Tuesday against the Capitals.

There’s a world of difference when you compare his current game to last year’s, and you can see how much he’s improved. He’s more confident with the puck, and the game especially seems to have slowed down.

We know what a humble young man Slafkovsky is in everyday life, and it’s in that light that he attributed some of his recent success to his good friend Cole Caufield.

After this morning’s training session, the Slovakian praised the relationship he has with #22 and admitted that playing on the same trio as him helps him progress a lot:

It helps a lot. It’s transmitted on the ice, because playing with a good friend is different. – Juraj Slafkovsky

Slaf was recently separated from Caufield and Suzuki…

The words “friend”, “little brother” and “I’ve got a better shot than him” were used. No doubt about it: Slafkovsky and Caufield have a rock-solid relationship. It’s obvious. In fact, Slafkovsky is convinced that this beautiful relationship helps him tremendously on the ice. pic.twitter.com/TctkCsuPV1 – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 8, 2024

But he returned to the first trio in the last game, and the result was very conclusive:

In the above video posted by Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports) on X / Twitter, we also hear Caufield refer to Slaf as his “little brother”, even though Slaf is much taller than him.

In the words of both players, you can really feel the brotherhood that surrounds their relationship. Caufield may be young, but he has more experience than his team-mate, which is why he doesn’t hesitate to take him under his wing.

Juraj Slafkovsky, who has been shooting at the net a lot more lately, also admitted that seeing Caufield shoot from all over the rink helps him understand that he needs to use his shot more often.

As we saw in the last game, Slaf took the shot without warning…

#1 pick in the 2022 draft, Juraj Slafkovsky, with a surgical shot in last nights game against Washington. Love how he uses the defenseman as a screen. A very nice toe drag release to shoot it between his legs as well. Goal scorers goal. @NHL pic.twitter.com/cldH5xO51R – Joey Bruce (@joeyb_hockey) February 7, 2024

The kid is working hard to improve, and it’s clear how much he cares about his success.

By the way, Caufield also shared with reporters that Slaf is starving right now, and you can feel that, too.

It’s cool, because it’s a taste of what we might see over the next few years in Montreal. And it’s exciting, because they’re both still (very) young.

Breaking news

– Big news for the Devils.

JACK IS BACK TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/TZhM6i0euV – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 8, 2024

– He’s been on fire lately.

Ivan Demidov extended his point streak in Junior Hockey League to 16 games! pic.twitter.com/kRp2Vg44yZ – KHL (@khl_eng) February 8, 2024

– Great read on Connor Bedard, who is taking his first steps in the National Hockey League.

Connor Bedard has been everything and more for the #Blackhawks. In this rookie midterm article, I look at how he improves the condition of the puck to leverage better scoring chances, dive into his on-puck magnetism, & the defensive hurdles he faces. https://t.co/MKq4lDw2rh – Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) February 8, 2024

– Of note:

Leon Gawanke has been placed on unconditional waivers by the #SJSharks and will have his contract terminated. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 8, 2024

– Good.