Nick and Marcus Foligno: We don’t date Taylor Swift, our women are more beautiful

The two Kelce brothers (Jason and Travis) are two familiar faces in the NFL.

That’s to be expected, after all, because we’re talking about two of the best players in league history at their respective positions.

The two brothers also have a podcast that is quite popular on various social platforms.

But lately, we’ve been hearing most about the brothers because of their relationship with their girlfriends.

Jason is married to Kylie McDevitt, a woman with over two million followers on Instagram…

And Travis is dating popular singer Taylor Swift. That’s what I’m going to talk about today.

In fact, I’m also going to tell you about the two Foligno brothers (Nick and Marcus) who play in the National League.

During a pre-game interview, the two Folignos were invited to answer a few questions on TNT… and Paul Bissonnette was “lucky” enough to ask them.

We know Bissonnette (Biz): he loves to talk about subjects that are out of the ordinary, and it was with this in mind that he asked the Foligno brothers if they were inspired by the Kelce brothers to launch their own podcast…

And Nick’s answer, speaking for his brother, was simply sickening:

We’re not interested. We don’t hang out with Taylor Swift, our women are prettier! – Nick Foligno

Obviously, the whole thing was done in jest, and it made for a great TV moment.

The two Foligno brothers may be less popular on the international scene than the Kelce brothers… But that doesn’t seem to be a problem for Marcus and Nick, who have respectively enjoyed successful careers since entering the NHL.

But speaking of Taylor Swift…

The Canadian Children’s Foundation has launched an auction, and participants can bid on a frame featuring the singer’s handwritten lyrics.

The HabsOnReddit (X / Twitter) account came up with the perfect joke to mark the occasion…

Cole Caufield is going to outbid everyone for these handwritten Taylor Swift framed lyrics isn’t he pic.twitter.com/0rkGPitUOh – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 8, 2024

Saying that Cole Caufield was going to be the one to offer the most money to win the frame, due to his love for Taylor Swift:

– I share the same opinion.

