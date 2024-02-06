Arber Xhekaj will take Jordan Harris’ place tonight

Arber Xhekaj will face the Capitals tonight, while Jordan Harris will be left out.
Arber Xhekaj is in, Jordan Harris is out against Washington.
#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/nVlBqVoWZg
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2024
During the Canadiens’ last game last month, we noticed that Arber Xhekaj skipped his turn. Following his return from Laval, he played poorly and Jordan Harris took his place.
The Canadiens have announced that the rugged defenseman will be in action tonight. Once again, it’s Harris who will have to skip his turn and stay in the stands for the duel.
It’s worth mentioning that Xhekaj won’t be punished for too long for his nasty punishments from two weeks ago. The rest of the bye week could also help.
And as for Harris, he’ll have to wait for his chance.
But that’s not the only change to the line-up.
Brandon Gignac will play his first game in a Canadiens uniform on Tuesday against Washington.
Brandon Gignac will make his Habs debut against the Capitals on Tuesday.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ofgPS5JEcD
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2024
Remember that Alex Newhook is not yet ready to jump on the ice in a regular game. When he is, will Lucas Condotta, who’s back in Montreal after a week in Laval and will play tonight, get the nod? Perhaps, yes.
In gusto
– Max Pacioretty will obviously face the Habs tonight.
The #ALLCAPS did not run lines this a.m. but based on yesterday’s practice, here’s how things *could* look vs. MTL:
Pacioretty-McMichael-Oshie
Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson
Mantha-Sgarbossa-Protas
Malenstyn-Dowd-NAK
Fehervary-Carlson
Sandin-TVR
Edmundson-Jensen
Lindgren
Kuemper
– Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 6, 2024
– Charlie Lindgren will be ex-officio, from the looks of it.
Lindgren is the first goalie off the ice this morning. Expect him to start tonight vs. MTL. #ALLCAPS
– Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 6, 2024
– Things are going well in KC. Too good?
Andy Reid was all smiles, Patrick Mahomes was calm, Travis Kelce was having fun talking about Taylor Swift. If the Chiefs seemed in complete control, fans were siding with the 49ers. @RDSca #SBLVIII https://t.co/PyKXJy8xm3
– Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) February 6, 2024
– Well done.
The next Winter Classic in Chicago, back at Wrigley Field (site of the 2009 Classic). https://t.co/NLdMedcdll
– Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) February 6, 2024
– I love it.
That’s how you give an interview pic.twitter.com/jIv6beIRbU
– Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) February 6, 2024