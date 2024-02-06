Arber Xhekaj will take Jordan Harris’ place tonight

During the Canadiens’ last game last month, we noticed that Arber Xhekaj skipped his turn. Following his return from Laval, he played poorly and Jordan Harris took his place.

But tonight, WiFi will be on the ice.

The Canadiens have announced that the rugged defenseman will be in action tonight. Once again, it’s Harris who will have to skip his turn and stay in the stands for the duel.

Arber Xhekaj will face the Capitals tonight, while Jordan Harris will be left out. Arber Xhekaj is in, Jordan Harris is out against Washington.

It’s worth mentioning that Xhekaj won’t be punished for too long for his nasty punishments from two weeks ago. The rest of the bye week could also help.

And as for Harris, he’ll have to wait for his chance.

Note that the Habs have chosen to go with a 12-6 format and not 11-7, as might have been expected yesterday. You have to take some and leave some with training sessions 24 hours before a game.Note that with David Savard and Johnathan Kovacevic the only right-handers on the blue line, it seems to keep the latter in the line-up. Harris and Xhekaj are the guys who are likely to skip their turn once in a while.

But that’s not the only change to the line-up.

Brandon Gignac will play his first game in a Canadiens uniform on Tuesday against Washington. Brandon Gignac will make his Habs debut against the Capitals on Tuesday.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ofgPS5JEcD – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2024

Sean Monahan will not be in uniform for obvious reasons. He will be replaced by Brandon Gignac, who will be making his debut with the Habs. This was expected, as we all know.

Remember that Alex Newhook is not yet ready to jump on the ice in a regular game. When he is, will Lucas Condotta, who’s back in Montreal after a week in Laval and will play tonight, get the nod? Perhaps, yes.

Note that Samuel Montembeault, as expected, will be the goalkeeper tonight.

– Max Pacioretty will obviously face the Habs tonight.

The #ALLCAPS did not run lines this a.m. but based on yesterday’s practice, here’s how things *could* look vs. MTL: Pacioretty-McMichael-Oshie

Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson

Mantha-Sgarbossa-Protas

Malenstyn-Dowd-NAK Fehervary-Carlson

Sandin-TVR

Edmundson-Jensen Lindgren

Kuemper – Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 6, 2024

– Charlie Lindgren will be ex-officio, from the looks of it.

Lindgren is the first goalie off the ice this morning. Expect him to start tonight vs. MTL. #ALLCAPS – Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 6, 2024

