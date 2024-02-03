David Pastrnak taunts the Maple Leafs about their All-Star Game victory

The All-Star Game festivities are now over.

Auston Matthews and his three Toronto Maple Leafs teammates won the final against Connor McDavid’s team.

Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak made it to the final with McDavid and Nick Suzuki, but lost to his season rivals, the Maple Leafs.

After the final, Pastrnak answered a few questions from the journalists on hand…

And he wasn’t shy about throwing a few arrows, mainly at the Leafs.

Pasta was chirping the Leafs after the All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/XyR73qoHyf – TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 4, 2024

“It’s good for them (the Maple Leafs). They needed some wins. They got one.” – David Pastrnak

He smiled afterwards, feeling rather proud of what he’d just said.

After all, the Boston Bruins and Leafs have had a great rivalry for a long time, and it needs to be nurtured.

But the Czech didn’t stop there.

First, he mentioned how cool it was to see Justin Bieber during All-Star Game weekend. Bieber grew up a Maple Leafs fan, and Pastrnak couldn’t have asked for more.

David Pastrnak said it was pretty cool having Justin Bieber at All-Star weekend but made time to fit in a chirp: “He’s a Leaf fan, so that’s a bit of a step back.” pic.twitter.com/f5Yo4ev3nG – Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) February 4, 2024

“He’s a Leafs fan, so it’s a bit of a step backwards.” – David Pastrnak

The Czech was in fine form despite his team’s loss. Pastrnak’s slobbery side came through.

Also, Bruins #88 was asked his opinion on Justin Bieber’s rather extravagant coat.

Here’s what he had to say when asked by NHL reporter Amalie Benjamin.

I asked style icon David Pastrnak if he’d wear the Bieber jacket. He said he would, just would need a smaller size. Called it “sick.” – Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) February 4, 2024

He said he would, just would need a smaller size. Called it “sick.” He said he would, just would need a smaller size.

At the same time, he’s not wrong, the coat is very big, too big even.

For those who haven’t had a chance to see Bieber’s famous coat, here it is.

Justin Bieber shows up in a UNIQUE JACKET for his coaching duties Who do you guys got winning todays Allstar Game? NHL ASG odds available at https://t.co/tPxig5Z6dz & on the BET99 App pic.twitter.com/6dFiLEti7x – BET99 Ontario (@Bet99ON) February 3, 2024

In a gust

Definitely wanted to grab attention, and it worked like a charm.

