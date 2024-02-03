All-Star Match: Nick Suzuki and his team lose in the final

Tomas Hertl trims Team McDavid’s deficit back to 2 late! #NHLAllStar | #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/H3UHrAdGCY
Today marks the final day of the All-Star Game festivities in Toronto, with this afternoon’s 3-on-3 tournament, the format adopted in recent years for the game.
For the occasion, Nick Suzuki was in action, wearing the colors of captain Connor McDavid’s team.
In the first round, Suzuki played his first game against Nathan MacKinnon’s team. And while MacKinnon scored the game’s first goal, Suzuki also had his moment of glory, setting the table for Boone Jenner’s goal, his team’s first.
BOOOOONE ️
Nick Suzuki sets up Boone Jenner to tie things up!@Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/mABEeScyak
However,Team MacKinnon took a 3-1 lead into the second period (remember, there are only two 10-minute periods), and with just seconds left in the game, it looked like the Avalanche were going to win…
Team McDavid comes all the way back with a goal from the captain himself! @Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/aYApmoJpPg
And in the shootout, David Pastrnak scored the winning goal to complete Team McDavid’s comeback, and
Pasta scores in the shootout and Team McDavid is off to the final! @Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/aAP7VYN0cj
Hatty watch for DeBrincat @Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/Vh7Ij0BXbO
And in the second period, there were a ton of goals (including two for Filip Forsberg with Team Matthews)… but we still needed the shootout.
Kuch waving off the boos @Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/yr2Mj8VzCr
DeBrincat’s goal holds as the winner and Team Matthews will meet Team McDavid in the final! @Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/Okxtz0RsnC
A magnificent pass from the Canadiens’ captain.
#NHLAllStar #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1rLHUjbpyM
Filthy pass. Filthy shot. Team Matthews is cooking. @Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/GByFg8Durj
Alex DeBrincat scored into an empty net to make it 6-3…
But Team McDavid came to life, as Suzuki collected an assist on Tomas Hertl’s goal.
That’ll please the fans on hand, as the home team captain (who incidentally was named tournament MVP) prevailed. Toronto fans aren’t used to winning in the final, hehe.
Remember that last year, Nick Suzuki was part of the tournament’s winning team. He may not have been able to win the event this year, but he did collect three assists.
And maybe he prompted Kent Hughes to talk to the Blue Jackets to see if Boone Jenner is available for a trade…
In gossip
– Michael Bublé really had fun this weekend. I wonder if he was still on magic mushrooms today, hehe.
A “bromance” between Dave Morissette and Michael Buble, who admits he had a chat with Nikita Kucherov pic.twitter.com/PopfRyP21l
– That won’t help speed up his potential arrival in Montreal.
Despite logging more than 20 minutes today, Reinbacher was one of only three Kloten skaters not on the ice for a goal against in a 4-0 loss today. He had three shots on goal and a blocked shot.
– Oops.
The Alouettes had their account hacked/stolen? pic.twitter.com/7q9Gz5CvBF
– Stay tuned.
Willy Adames is also a name to watch. https://t.co/MAg2S7RHk0
