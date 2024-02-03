All-Star Match: Nick Suzuki and his team lose in the final

Today marks the final day of the All-Star Game festivities in Toronto, with this afternoon’s 3-on-3 tournament, the format adopted in recent years for the game.

For the occasion, Nick Suzuki was in action, wearing the colors of captain Connor McDavid’s team.

In the first round, Suzuki played his first game against Nathan MacKinnon’s team. And while MacKinnon scored the game’s first goal, Suzuki also had his moment of glory, setting the table for Boone Jenner’s goal, his team’s first.

BOOOOONE ️ Nick Suzuki sets up Boone Jenner to tie things up!@Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/mABEeScyak – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 3, 2024

However,Team MacKinnon took a 3-1 lead into the second period (remember, there are only two 10-minute periods), and with just seconds left in the game, it looked like the Avalanche were going to win…

Team McDavid comes all the way back with a goal from the captain himself! @Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/aYApmoJpPg – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 3, 2024

But Team McDavid made a furious comeback with 40 seconds left to force a shootout.

And in the shootout, David Pastrnak scored the winning goal to complete Team McDavid’s comeback, and

Pasta scores in the shootout and Team McDavid is off to the final! @Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/aAP7VYN0cj – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 3, 2024

Nick Suzuki advanced to the tournament final.Next up was the duel between Team Matthews and Team Hughes. Alex DeBrincat(Team Matthews) scored two early goals, but Nikita Kucherov and Frank Vatrano replied to make it 2-2.The Red Wings maverick was already in position for a hat trick, however.

And in the second period, there were a ton of goals (including two for Filip Forsberg with Team Matthews)… but we still needed the shootout.

DeBrincat’s goal holds as the winner and Team Matthews will meet Team McDavid in the final! @Rogers | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/Okxtz0RsnC – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 3, 2024

Nikita Kucherov(Team Hughes) continued to draw boos from Toronto fans, who laughed at him when he failed to score in the shootout.In the end, it was DeBrincat who gave Team Matthews the win.It was Team McDavid versus Team Matthews in the final.After a quick goal from Clayton Keller for Team Matthews, Nick Suzuki and Boone Jenner once again joined forces to find the back of the net.

A magnificent pass from the Canadiens’ captain.

Then came a flurry of goals, as four more goals (including three in 18 seconds) were scored to close out the first period.The score was now 3-3.In the second period, however, Team Matthews took a serious step towards victory, as Filip Forsberg and Matthews each scored a goal to give the Leafs a 5-3 lead.

Alex DeBrincat scored into an empty net to make it 6-3…

But Team McDavid came to life, as Suzuki collected an assist on Tomas Hertl’s goal.

Tomas Hertl trims Team McDavid’s deficit back to 2 late! #NHLAllStar | #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/H3UHrAdGCY – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 3, 2024

However, Mathew Barzal completed the scoring in an empty net to put the exclamation mark on a 7-4Team Matthews victory.

That’ll please the fans on hand, as the home team captain (who incidentally was named tournament MVP) prevailed. Toronto fans aren’t used to winning in the final, hehe.

Remember that last year, Nick Suzuki was part of the tournament’s winning team. He may not have been able to win the event this year, but he did collect three assists.

And maybe he prompted Kent Hughes to talk to the Blue Jackets to see if Boone Jenner is available for a trade…

