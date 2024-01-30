Hockey Canada scandal: Four more names officially revealed

Everyone was eagerly awaiting this news.

Even if there were doubts about the names that would come out in the story, after seeing a few guys get time off from their respective teams… You couldn’t conclude that they were all connected to the scandal.

But now it’s official. Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Michael Mcleod and Cal Foote have all been called in to the police in London to face charges of sexual assault.

Four NHLers – Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube & Cal Foote – have been directed to surrender to London police to be charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that occurred during a 2018 Hockey Canada event. From @rwesthead:… pic.twitter.com/8JeYMibBJt – TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 30, 2024

Former Senators player Alex Formenton has already turned himself in to the police in recent days.He was accompanied by two defense lawyers to plead his innocence.

More details to come…