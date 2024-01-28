Nicolas Beaudin and the Canadiens end their agreement

It’s the end of the road for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin and the Canadiens. The Montreal team announced Sunday afternoon that it was placing the Quebecer’s name on the unconditional waivers list with a view to terminating his contract.
Kent Hughes had even promised him he’d get his chance, and that it was only a matter of time. After a year and a half without an NHL call-up, Beaudin probably decided it was time to look elsewhere.
On January 6, Anthony Marcotte of BPM Sports announced on Twitter that Beaudin was not satisfied with his playing time in Laval. Defensemen Logan Mailloux, Arber Xhekaj and William Trudeau were favored to play in the team’s offensive roles.
He was aiming for a chance to play in the NHL, so he almost didn’t even belong among the AHL’s best pairings. The Habs have so many hopes on defense that he quickly found himself in a jam and sensing that he probably wouldn’t get his chance anytime soon.
Let’s just say that if he had trouble finding his place in Laval, the situation wouldn’t have improved in the years that followed. In fact, many young defensemen will be joining the Rocket or the Canadiens after their development. We’re talking about players like Lane Hutson, Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher.
