Watch Nashville for Mitch Marner, who is reportedly open to a deal

A few weeks ago, Mitch Marner was being panned by the Toronto media for his ordinary playoff performances. That means winter is over…
If the core four is to be broken, it won’t be through Auston Matthews or William Nylander, who signed medium/long-term contracts less than a year ago. Nor will it involve John Tavares, who will be hard to trade.
And obviously, the main interested party doesn’t seem to be against the project.
That doesn’t mean he’ll leave for sure, but there’s a chance that with the right offer on the table, it could happen.
Obviously, to trade him, we have to expect that there will be negotiations for a contract extension so he’s not just there for one year. He’s eligible to sign one as early as July 1, one year before his current contract expires.
In his segment, Kouleas mentioned the Ducks and Predators. These are two teams that operate in a market less… demanding than Toronto’s.
“I believe Nashville – at some point – has been one of the teams that have said, ‘if you consider moving him, give us a call.’”
I wouldn’t rule it out.
I’m sure that the closer the draft gets, the more people will talk. The Ducks could also be a possibility… And I wonder if that would include a Trevor Zegras. #Chaos
Will Chicago look to surround Connor Bedard? Will Salt Lake City want to make a big splash? We’ll see.
