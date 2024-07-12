Skip to content
Mitch Marner prevents journalists from talking to him about the Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner prevents journalists from talking to him about the Maple Leafs
Since the Maple Leafs’ elimination from the playoffs, Mitch Marner’s future has been a hot topic. More and more people are wondering if his future is far from Toronto… and if he could be traded as early as this summer.

At the moment, we seem to be heading towards a return to Toronto for Marner, but remember that his contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

That said, it’s pretty obvious that Marner’s relationship with the club is fragile… and today was a fine demonstration of that.

For the sixth year running, Marner is organizing a charity event for his foundation. And, as he does every year, he’s doing a little media tour to talk about his foundation.

But this year, there’s something different: in recent years, he’s had no problem talking about the Maple Leafs on this tour… but this year, all questions about the Toronto outfit are off-limits.

In a piece for The Hockey News, David Alter even notes that TSN and Sportsnet have been asked not to show up at the event, presumably because Marner wouldn’t talk to them.

In the same piece, Alter also notes that even in 2019, when the player’s contract situation was a big topic, reporters could ask Marner questions about the Leafs. He’d redirect it to his agent, of course, but reporters could still ask him those questions.

Now they simply can’t.

You really have to wonder if Marner wants to stay in Toronto. All this suggests that there has been a significant deterioration in his relationship with the club, or his relationship with the media covering the club (or both).

A change of scenery could do him good, clearly.

If Marner has to stay in town for the coming season without signing a contract extension, I wonder what the dynamic will be like between the player and the media. Because it could quickly become a problem if it were to become toxic…

