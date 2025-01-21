Leafs’ huge win over the Habs in 6 key moments

Leafs’ huge win over the Habs in 6 key momentsKeven Mawn
Last Saturday, despite a strong start from the Montreal Canadiens against the Maple Leafs, the Toronto team left the Bell Centre with a victory, with a final score of 7 to 3. Here are the turning points of this match!
The power play master
Following Kirby Dach’s goal, Patrik Laine scored his tenth goal on the power play in the 2024-2025 season, in just 17 games. He had a total of 11 goals at that time.
An ironic goal
Josh Anderson likely scored the best goal of his career last Saturday, showcasing his best moves. He skillfully outmaneuvered Max Domi before beating Joseph Woll with a backhand shot. Ironically, Josh Anderson had been traded for Max Domi at the time. Quite a nice wink.
The turning point
Arber Xhekaj refused an invitation to dance from Ryan Reaves. The Sheriff may have pushed his luck, taunting Reaves with the score, justifying his refusal. It clearly awakened the Leafs.
The collapse
After taking a 3-0 lead in the first period, the Canadiens allowed 7 consecutive goals, ending the game 7-3 in front of their fans. Special teams made the difference for Toronto. Craig Berube’s team scored twice on the power play and twice while shorthanded.
The Ekman-Larsson of good days
Veteran Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a solid game in Montreal, registering 1 goal and 2 assists, worthy of the game’s third star. While it is clear that his best years are behind him, he evidently still has something left in the tank.
The real star of the match
Making a series of colossal saves, especially at the end of the game, Joseph Woll stood firm like a true wall, after allowing 3 goals to the Canadiens in the first period. He was the real star of the match for the Leafs, finishing the game with 32 saves.