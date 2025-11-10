Surprising teams since the start of the season

This NHL season has already delivered its share of surprises. Several teams have exceeded expectations with breakout performances, emerging stars, and renewed energy. From rebuilding clubs finding their identity to contenders rediscovering form, these are the most surprising teams making headlines early in the campaign.
Seattle Kraken (5-2-3)
The Kraken have exceeded expectations with disciplined defensive play and improved goaltending.
Young forwards are stepping up offensively, and their structure under coach Dave Hakstol has kept them competitive against stronger opponents. Seattle’s consistency and depth make them a tough matchup, proving last year’s playoff run wasn’t a fluke.
Los Angeles Kings (5-3-4)
The Kings continue to impress with their balanced attack and elite puck possession. Veterans like Kopitar and Doughty anchor a disciplined lineup, while Quinton Byfield’s emergence adds a new offensive dimension.
Their defensive structure and strong special teams have turned them into one of the league’s most efficient, well-rounded clubs.
Ottawa Senators (6-5-1)
Ottawa’s young core has shown flashes of brilliance, but their inconsistency keeps them unpredictable. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle drive the offense, while Jake Sanderson continues to develop into a top defenseman.
Despite challenges, the Senators’ talent and energy make them a wild-card threat when they’re on their game.
Winnipeg Jets (8-3-0)
Expected to struggle after a turbulent offseason, the Jets have instead flourished. Connor Hellebuyck remains elite in goal, while Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele drive a potent offense.
New coach Scott Arniel has injected fresh energy and accountability, turning Winnipeg into one of the Western Conference’s early-season surprises.
Chicago Blackhawks (5-4-2)
The Blackhawks’ rebuild has accelerated thanks to Connor Bedard’s electrifying debut. Despite a young and inexperienced roster, Chicago plays with energy and structure.
Veterans like Foligno and Perry provide leadership, while Bedard’s creativity gives fans real optimism for the future. They’re not playoff-bound yet, but they’re ahead of schedule.
Columbus Blue Jackets (6-4-0)
Few expected much from Columbus, but the Blue Jackets have battled hard under Pascal Vincent. Rookie Adam Fantilli and a rejuvenated Sean Monahan bring offensive spark, while Elvis Merzlikins has stabilized in goal.
Their resilience and improved team chemistry suggest a more promising direction after last season’s struggles.
Matvei Michkov (6-3-1)
The Flyers have become one of the NHL’s biggest surprises under coach John Tortorella. Playing a gritty, team-first style, they’ve rediscovered their identity through hard work and discipline.
Travis Konecny leads a balanced offense, while young defensemen like Cam York and Egor Zamula show promising development in key roles.
New Jersey Devils (8-3-0)
Despite early injuries, the Devils continue to impress with their speed and offensive depth. Jack Hughes has reached superstar status, and the team’s relentless pace overwhelms opponents.
Their power play remains lethal, and young players like Luke Hughes and Dawson Mercer are helping sustain last season’s breakthrough momentum.
Detroit Red Wings (8-3-0)
The Red Wings have emerged as a legitimate contender earlier than expected.
Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat lead a suddenly explosive offense, while newcomers like J.T. Compher have added depth. Their strong special teams and improved goaltending have turned Detroit into a serious playoff hopeful.
Montreal Canadiens (8-3-0)
The Canadiens are exceeding expectations with relentless effort and improved structure. Young stars like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki continue to lead, while Juraj Slafkovský’s growth adds excitement.
Solid goaltending and team chemistry have kept Montreal competitive, showing real progress in their rebuild under coach Martin St-Louis.
Pittsburgh Penguins (8-2-2)
Written off as an aging team, the Penguins are proving they’re not done yet. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin continue to lead by example, while Erik Karlsson’s arrival has boosted offensive creativity from the blue line.
Improved goaltending and depth scoring have reignited Pittsburgh’s hopes of another playoff run.