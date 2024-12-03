Skip to content
Top-3: Auston Matthews marks his comeback with a goal

 Raphael Simard
It was a very quiet night in the NHL last night, with only six teams in action.

The Devils took on the Rangers, the Blackhawks were in Toronto and, at the end of the night, the Stars visited Utah.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Welcome back, Auston Matthews!

After a long absence, Auston Matthews was finally back in action for the Maple Leafs.

What could be better than scoring the game’s first goal?

What a pass from William Nylander on the sequence!

Mitchell Marner also played a strong game. He picked up two assists in his 600th NHL game.

Toronto made short work of Chicago, 4-1.

2. Jack Hughes accused of trying to embarrass Igor Shesterkin

Things aren’t going too well for the Rangers.

They’ve just lost to the Devils. They have now lost six of their last seven games.

Their win during that stretch came against the Habs….

Yesterday, the Devils made short work of New York by a score of 5-1.

Jack Hughes was even accused of trying to embarrass Igor Shesterkin after the game. His reaction was very funny.

Here’s the footage of him trying to “embarrass” the opposing goalie:

The New Jersey star finished the game with two goals and an assist.

3. Already a 500th game for Mikhail Sergachev

Former Canadiens and Lightning star Mikhail Sergachev reached a milestone last night.

He played in his 500th NHL game.

Unfortunately, the Stars came out on top, winning 2-1.

Another Habs alumnus, Evgenii Dadonov, opened the scoring in the second period.

And at the end of the period, Jamie Benn doubled his team’s lead.

It was the winning goal.

At the end of the match, tempers flared.


Extension

– He’s having a great season, the former captain.

– Jesper Bratt leads the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– An action-packed Tuesday.

(Credit: Google )

