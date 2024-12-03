Top-3: Auston Matthews marks his comeback with a goal

Top-3: Auston Matthews marks his comeback with a goalRaphael Simard
Jesper Bratt moved into fifth place in the NHL scoring race, Mitch Marner finished with the third-most assists through 600 games among active players & Evgenii Dadonov became the 11th player to score against all 33 teams.
That’s it for Monday. #NHLStats: https://t.co/zbg3GeOq5v pic.twitter.com/UwyvP6urgx
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 3, 2024
What could be better than scoring the game’s first goal?
Sweet feed from William Nylander and the breakaway finish from Auston Matthews pic.twitter.com/m9D7UkHXee
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 3, 2024
600 NHL games for Mitch Marner. pic.twitter.com/ThiiCNHAj4
– Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) December 3, 2024
Things aren’t going too well for the Rangers.
They’ve just lost to the Devils. They have now lost six of their last seven games.
Their win during that stretch came against the Habs….
Six in seven gameshttps://t.co/yPKlKrFxJO
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 3, 2024
“I don’t even know what that means.”
Jack Hughes is a quote machine
pic.twitter.com/xinAhK4a6h
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 3, 2024
Here’s the footage of him trying to “embarrass” the opposing goalie:
Steve Valiquette accused Jack Hughes of trying to embarrass Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway tonight, and Jack’s response was straight up confusion pic.twitter.com/WOUXITkgbN
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 3, 2024
Congratulations on 500 career @NHL games, Sergy! pic.twitter.com/r8ee5NJlJ9
– Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 3, 2024
The Stars open scoring in the second period! pic.twitter.com/HOjREJ3wph
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 3, 2024
And at the end of the period, Jamie Benn doubled his team’s lead.
A quick snapshot from Jamie Benn gives the @DallasStars a two-goal lead after two periods! pic.twitter.com/FAvYioLOFC
– NHL (@NHL) December 3, 2024
Chaos after the final faceoff in Utah pic.twitter.com/mEux4H5Vy8
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 3, 2024
Extension
– He’s having a great season, the former captain.
This shot from John Tavares had eyes pic.twitter.com/i1qJwCH8WQ
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 3, 2024
– Jesper Bratt leads the charge.
– An action-packed Tuesday.