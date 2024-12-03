Top-3: Auston Matthews marks his comeback with a goal

Jesper Bratt moved into fifth place in the NHL scoring race, Mitch Marner finished with the third-most assists through 600 games among active players & Evgenii Dadonov became the 11th player to score against all 33 teams. That’s it for Monday. #NHLStats: https://t.co/zbg3GeOq5v pic.twitter.com/UwyvP6urgx – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 3, 2024

1. Welcome back, Auston Matthews!

It was a very quiet night in the NHL last night, with only six teams in action.The Devils took on the Rangers, the Blackhawks were in Toronto and, at the end of the night, the Stars visited Utah.Here are the results and highlights:After a long absence, Auston Matthews was finally back in action for the Maple Leafs.

What could be better than scoring the game’s first goal?

Sweet feed from William Nylander and the breakaway finish from Auston Matthews pic.twitter.com/m9D7UkHXee – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 3, 2024

600 NHL games for Mitch Marner. pic.twitter.com/ThiiCNHAj4 – Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) December 3, 2024

2. Jack Hughes accused of trying to embarrass Igor Shesterkin

What a pass from William Nylander on the sequence!Mitchell Marner also played a strong game. He picked up two assists in his 600th NHL game.Toronto made short work of Chicago, 4-1.

Things aren’t going too well for the Rangers.

They’ve just lost to the Devils. They have now lost six of their last seven games.

Their win during that stretch came against the Habs….

Six in seven games https://t.co/yPKlKrFxJO – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 3, 2024

“I don’t even know what that means.” Jack Hughes is a quote machine

pic.twitter.com/xinAhK4a6h – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 3, 2024

Yesterday, the Devils made short work of New York by a score of 5-1.Jack Hughes was even accused of trying to embarrass Igor Shesterkin after the game. His reaction was very funny.

Here’s the footage of him trying to “embarrass” the opposing goalie:

Steve Valiquette accused Jack Hughes of trying to embarrass Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway tonight, and Jack’s response was straight up confusion pic.twitter.com/WOUXITkgbN – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 3, 2024

3. Already a 500th game for Mikhail Sergachev

The Stars open scoring in the second period! pic.twitter.com/HOjREJ3wph – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 3, 2024

The New Jersey star finished the game with two goals and an assist.Former Canadiens and Lightning star Mikhail Sergachev reached a milestone last night.He played in his 500th NHL game.Unfortunately, the Stars came out on top, winning 2-1.Another Habs alumnus, Evgenii Dadonov, opened the scoring in the second period.

And at the end of the period, Jamie Benn doubled his team’s lead.

A quick snapshot from Jamie Benn gives the @DallasStars a two-goal lead after two periods! pic.twitter.com/FAvYioLOFC – NHL (@NHL) December 3, 2024

Chaos after the final faceoff in Utah pic.twitter.com/mEux4H5Vy8 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 3, 2024

It was the winning goal.At the end of the match, tempers flared.

– He’s having a great season, the former captain.

This shot from John Tavares had eyes pic.twitter.com/i1qJwCH8WQ – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 3, 2024

– Jesper Bratt leads the charge.

