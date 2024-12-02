Alex Newhook has no assists this season

No one will be surprised to hear that Alex Newhook has had a poor start to the season.

He’s managed to score five goals, which isn’t bad, but there’s clearly something missing from his game. This is most obvious when you look at the assists column on his scorecard.

He’s collected none this season. Zero.

He’s already played 24 games and simply can’t muster a single one.

And it’s not as if Martin St-Louis isn’t giving him a chance to shine. He plays on the first line with the third-highest scorer in the NHL in Cole Caufield!

He’s also spent most of his time on the second line, where he should be getting the playing time he needs to collect at least one assist!

Worst of all, he’s the only regular Canadiens forward not to have picked up an assist this season. The only other forwards who have played at least one game with Montreal this season without collecting one are Lucas Condotta (seven games), Joshua Roy (four games), Michael Pezzetta (three games) and Alex Barré-Boulet (two games).

Even worse: every regular defenseman picked up at least one assist, with the exception of Justin Barron, who is often overlooked and has played just 12 games this season.The Canadiens are far from the NHL masters in total assists. They rank 20th in the NHL with 120.Except that among those 120 assists, Newhook should have at least one!With the eventual return of Patrik Laine to the line-up, we should expect Newhook to receive some punishment for his lack of offensive contribution.

Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky had to play a game on the fourth line. It would be nice to see Martin St-Louis cut Newhook’s playing time or even send him to the stands for a game.

I like it. I would replace Newhook with Pezzetta foe a couple of games, that would be it. He needs a game, Alex needs to watch from the stands. Pezz is more ideal in your energy line IMO. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) December 2, 2024

