The Canadiens could help the Devils with Christian Dvorak

There are still a few months to go before the trade deadline, but some teams have already started making their wish lists. With a remarkable start to the season, the Devils probably won’t need to pick up another impact player, but there’s always room for improvement.
In conversation with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald explained that he’s very happy with New Jersey’s latest acquisitions, but would like to add a depth player to his roster.
Catching up with Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald on his team’s improved defensive play this season and early trade deadline priority for him; plus some nuggets on the Panthers and Hurricanes in my latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/HBtnoOX2Aw
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 3, 2024
Fitzgerald is said to be looking for a center to support the team’s fourth line. He would like this player to be able to win important face-offs and play well shorthanded.
The Canadiens may have the solution to the Devils’ problem. Montreal could trade Christian Dvorak to New Jersey to get something out of him before his contract expires.
Some people will say that Dvorak wouldn’t fit in because he’s been on the fourth line of a bad team like the Canadiens for so long, but his game has improved in recent weeks.
It’s also important to understand that Dvorak ticks every box in Fitzgerald’s search.
Dvorak is capable of playing shorthanded, and he does it extremely well. He is currently the center of Montreal’s second wave of shorthanded play.
With a $4.45 million payroll impact from Dvorak’s contract, the Canadiens should retain a good portion of the center’s salary.
