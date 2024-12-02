Bad season: all the Canadiens’ games were still sold out

The Canadiens have been the NHL’s occupancy kings for the past two years. If this trend continues, it will be the case again this season.

Even though the price of tickets to a Canadiens game is very high, fans are still coming out in droves. That’s what Benoît Rioux of the Journal de Montréal realized in an article published on Monday.

Unlike some players on the ice, fans are still willing to pay the price! https://t.co/6sgBxI1vV7 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 2, 2024

In this piece, Rioux also took the time to demonstrate that all 12 of the Canadiens’ home games were sold out this season.

That’s pretty strange, considering the Habs are having a miserable season.

But it’s important to remember that, unlike many other NHL teams, the Canadiens don’t share their city with other major sports teams (considering that MLS isn’t one of the four major North American leagues). Montreal is a hockey town, and fans will always be there, even when the going gets tough.

Except that ticket prices are as high as ever, even when the show isn’t on. And that’s not counting the price of beer, which goes up year after year.

A quick look at ticket resale sites reveals that prices are quite high, with a few exceptions. On the TicketMaster site, there’s currently a pair of tickets at only $59.50 per ticket in the reds.

That’s a real bargain, but then the other tickets drop to the price we’ve become accustomed to. We’re talking about tickets in the $70s to sit in the pit.

People on a tight budget often have to settle for tickets in the higher sections. To see a match in the reds, expect to pay a minimum of $125 per ticket.

And that’s not to mention the lowest-priced tickets in the Desjardins zone. That’s just crazy.

However, Benoît Rioux explained in his text that there is a way to buy tickets a little cheaper in Montreal. People who aren’t afraid of risk can wait until the start of the game before buying tickets sold at almost a given price.

At the last game against Utah, Rioux managed to find $56 tickets in the reds at just 7:01 p.m. on Stubhub. However, this is not a situation that occurs at every game.

As long as there’s no direct competition to the Montreal Canadiens, you have to understand that tickets will always be very expensive and in demand.

Overtime

– Wow!

Cole Caufield among NHL’s best in SEVERAL categories : – 16 goals (3rd NHL)

– 11 road goals (1st NHL)

– 23.5% of his team’s goals (1st NHL)

– 7 goals in NA (2nd NHL) pic.twitter.com/AotrsxY9vE – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) December 3, 2024

– Strange.

A strange decision by the Bruins? https://t.co/owa7Qdebuk – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 3, 2024

– It takes victories for Victory.

Victory finds a way to win with Poulin! A look back at the weekend’s game with @AABarbeau and @KarellEmard https://t.co/DB2QUvBK1S – Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) December 2, 2024

– Interesting.