Advanced stats: it’s amazing how much better the #1 powerplay is with Hutson

What is Martin St-Louis waiting for to put Lane Hutson on the first wave of the powerplay?

A few weeks ago, many of us wanted the same thing.And many shared the same thought:

Matheson’s injury “forced” St-Louis to make changes.

In recent games, we’ve seen Hutson get his chance… And so far, the results have been interesting.

When you look at the Canadiens’ advanced powerplay stats with Hutson and with Matheson, you realize that it’s completely different.

Shots on goal attempts

Shots on goal

Dangerous chances

Expected goals

Goals

Percentage of shots

Arpon Basu (The Athletic) wrote about this in a recent article:Basically, with Hutson instead of Matheson, the Canadiens are better in each of these following categories:All these statistics (apart from dangerous chances) are calculated per 60 minutes.

That said, the numbers are staggering… And it just goes to show how talented Lane Hutson is.

Canadiens weekly notebook: Patrik Laine’s return is imminent, Kaiden Guhle is shining, Hutson vs Matheson on PP1 and more https://t.co/ljZLEG8XYX – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) December 2, 2024

The text in question (which I recommend you read) can be found here:Martin St-Louis had no choice but to trust Matheson to start the season.

The #8, after all, occupied the quarterback’s chair on the powerplay last season and racked up points in the process.

He has more experience, too.

But here, we’ve seen enough to say that Lane Hutson deserves – from now on – to be part of the first wave of the powerplay.

He creates things with his vision and is ultimately more responsible than Matheson in the offensive zone. The only aspect to be corrected: Hutson needs to throw more often at the net, and everyone has noticed this in recent games.

But otherwise, Lane Hutson is doing great things with the man advantage… And that’s just the beginning.

That’s what’s so interesting about all this.

