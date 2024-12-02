Advanced stats: it’s amazing how much better the #1 powerplay is with Hutson

Advanced stats: it’s amazing how much better the #1 powerplay is with HutsonMarc-Olivier Cook
What is Martin St-Louis waiting for to put Lane Hutson on the first wave of the powerplay?
Matheson’s injury “forced” St-Louis to make changes.
In recent games, we’ve seen Hutson get his chance… And so far, the results have been interesting.
When you look at the Canadiens’ advanced powerplay stats with Hutson and with Matheson, you realize that it’s completely different.
- Shots on goal attempts
- Shots on goal
- Dangerous chances
- Expected goals
- Goals
- Percentage of shots
That said, the numbers are staggering… And it just goes to show how talented Lane Hutson is.
Canadiens weekly notebook: Patrik Laine's return is imminent, Kaiden Guhle is shining, Hutson vs Matheson on PP1 and more
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) December 2, 2024
The #8, after all, occupied the quarterback’s chair on the powerplay last season and racked up points in the process.
But here, we’ve seen enough to say that Lane Hutson deserves – from now on – to be part of the first wave of the powerplay.
But otherwise, Lane Hutson is doing great things with the man advantage… And that’s just the beginning.
That’s what’s so interesting about all this.
Overtime
– Exactly
McGuire: Hutson is phenomenal but work in progress
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) December 2, 2024
– Absolument.
Most 3-assist games in the 2020s:
29 – Connor McDavid
24 – Artemi Panarin
23 – Nikita Kucherov
21 – Leon Draisaitl
20 – Quinn Hughes
Is Panarin the best pure playmaker in hockey? pic.twitter.com/1iPlRDDhRi
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 2, 2024
– Great contest :
