3 points in 15 games: things couldn’t be worse for Dach

Martin St-Louis tried to revive Kirby Dach.

He put him in the middle of the second line, gave him a chance on the first unit for a few games… But it didn’t work.

Now, it looks like solutions are hard to find.

Dach’s last few games haven’t been great. D

No goals and only 3 assists

or the last 15 games, it’s been tough:

21 shots on net (1.4 shots on net per game)

A -11 record

At the time of writing, Dach has the worst differential in the entire National League. His playing time has dropped considerably over the past week and a half because he’s not doing the right things on the ice. He’s even been placed on the 4th line…

But at this point, there’s no point in criticizing him on his personal pages, as some did after Saturday’s game against the Rangers.

To help him gain confidence, perhaps he should be given some love :

It’s flat because lately, Dach is more involved on the ice.

Against the Rangers, he wasn’t afraid to go to the corners (something we haven’t seen since the start of the season), he handed out checks and he finished the game with a total of four shots on goal.

If you don’t score, you still have to find a way to stand out. And that’s what he did, even if his game was spoiled by his unnecessary penalty late in the game.

But as Éric Bélanger told BPM Sports, his performance can have a negative effect on the rest of the team if St-Louis doesn’t make the right decisions when he sees that Dach is struggling.

For example? Knowing how difficult it is for him in general… Maybe the idea of putting him on the first powerplay should be given a little more thought by the coaching staff.

That said, Martin St-Louis needs to put him in a favorable position, and if Laine is able to play tomorrow, I’d like to see Dach get the chance to be on the same line.

It takes a spark… And even if it’s hard to find, it would be stupid to give up on a 3rd overall pick (2019) who still has things to prove in the National League.

Because we saw in the 22-23 season (38 points in 58 games) that he has the potential to become a good NHL player.

