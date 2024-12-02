Marc Bergevin turned down a 3-year offer at $3M (per year) to stay in Montreal

Marc Bergevin was fired by the Canadiens on November 28, 2021.However, he told Pierre LeBrun that his mind was already made up. He had already decided that he would leave Montreal in 2022 , after the last year of his contract with the Habs.Is that why he refused to sign a three-year offer at $3 million a year to stay in Montreal as GM in the summer of 2021?

Because, according to Renaud Lavoie (TVA Sports), that’s what he had on the table.

In a text, the journalist states that the amount offered by Geoff Molson was not sufficient (in Bergevin’s eyes) and that this played a role in his decision to refuse the offer:

The offer was clearly below Marc Bergevin’s expectations, and that goes a long way to explaining why he didn’t accept it. – Renaud Lavoie

Here’s the exact offer Marc Bergevin turned down at the time: 3 years, $3 million a year. But Bergevin probably thought he’d be GM again sooner…(@renlavoietva) https://t.co/vBLEi4sm3Q – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 2, 2024

Marc Bergevin’s recent contract paid just under $3 million a year.

Did he feel he’d done what was necessary to earn a decent salary increase? And did the fact that the team had just reached the Stanley Cup finals give him a leg up?

Perhaps… But there are certainly other factors that can explain this decision.

After all, we know that Marc Bergevin was tired at the end of his reign, that he didn’t have the best relationship with the media and that he seemed to have reached the end of his resources.

There’s a reasonhe cleared out his office weeks before being fired.

He knew it was coming, and I have a feeling he’d known it was coming for a while.

That said, we sensed in the interview he gave Pierre LeBrun that he needed a change of scenery and that it was good for him to leave the Montreal Canadiens organization.

Because we know it’s more intense here than almost anywhere else in the National League.

