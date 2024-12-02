The Canadiens have allowed the opposition 4 goals or more 13 times this season (out of 24 games).

Let’s talk about the Canadiens’ start to the season.

After 24 games played, the club has an 8-13-3 record. That’s good for second-to-last place in the NHL standings: only the Chicago Blackhawks have done worse so far.

Ultimately, I have to believe that this can’t be good news for management in Montreal.

When we look at the Habs’ overall statistics, we see that the team is giving away too many goals.

Since the start of the season, the Canadiens have given up 93 goals to their opponents (like the Colorado Avalanche). The Penguins (100) and Sharks (96) are dead last in the league in this respect.

That said, with yesterday’s loss in Boston, the Canadiens have now allowed 4 or more goals in a single game 13 times this season.

And in the context of only 24 games played, that’s pretty obvious.

6-4 loss to the Bruins on October 10 – Primeau

loss to the Bruins on October 10 – Primeau 6-3 loss to the Penguins on October 14 – Monty

loss to the Penguins on October 14 – Monty 4-1 loss to Kings on October 17 – Monty

loss to Kings on October 17 – Monty 4-3 loss to Islanders on October 19 *** – Primeau

loss to Islanders on October 19 *** – Primeau 7-2 loss to Rangers on October 22 – Monty

loss to Rangers on October 22 – Monty 8-2 loss to Kraken on October 29 – Monty

loss to Kraken on October 29 – Monty 6-3 loss to Capitals on October 31 – Monty

loss to Capitals on October 31 – Monty 4-1 loss to Leafs on November 9 – Monty

loss to Leafs on November 9 – Monty 5-3 loss to Devils on November 7 – Monty

loss to Devils on November 7 – Monty 7-5 win over the Sabres on November 11 – Primeau

win over the Sabres on November 11 – Primeau 6-2 loss to Golden Knights on October 23 – Monty

loss to Golden Knights on October 23 – Monty 4-3 loss to Rangers on November 30 – Monty

loss to Rangers on November 30 – Monty 6-3 loss to the Bruins on the 1st – Primeau

I gave special mention to the Islanders game because it ended in a shootout.

But in general, it’s still unacceptable :

What can explain all this?

For me, it’s not just about the work of the two goalkeepers. We agree that things would be different if Primeau and Montembeault were more solid in front of the net, but it goes even further than that.

The defence is young and inexperienced, there were difficulties in understanding the system of play at the start of the season and too often, the club is capable of collapsing by allowing several goals in a single period.

We saw evidence of this against the Rangers, the Kraken, the Golden Knights… And we saw it again yesterday in Boston, when the Bruins scored three goals in the nick of time.

It’s frustrating, honestly. And I’m sure I’m not the only one who had that reaction yesterday after seeing the Bruins’ 3rd goal of the first period:

Tabarnak – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 1, 2024

For this problem to be solved, it’s simple: everyone has to be better.

The goalies have to make the big saves, the defense has to tighten up when it comes time to do so, the forwards have to do their part, and the guys have to stop getting mixed up like a deck of cards in the zone, as we saw against the Bruins yesterday afternoon.

It won’t be easy, that said. Because there’s work to be done before we get there…

