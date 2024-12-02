The Canadiens have allowed the opposition 4 goals or more 13 times this season (out of 24 games).Marc-Olivier Cook
Let’s talk about the Canadiens’ start to the season.
After 24 games played, the club has an 8-13-3 record. That’s good for second-to-last place in the NHL standings: only the Chicago Blackhawks have done worse so far.
Ultimately, I have to believe that this can’t be good news for management in Montreal.
When we look at the Habs’ overall statistics, we see that the team is giving away too many goals.
That said, with yesterday’s loss in Boston, the Canadiens have now allowed 4 or more goals in a single game 13 times this season.
And in the context of only 24 games played, that’s pretty obvious.
- 6-4 loss to the Bruins on October 10 – Primeau
- 6-3 loss to the Penguins on October 14 – Monty
- 4-1 loss to Kings on October 17 – Monty
- 4-3 loss to Islanders on October 19 *** – Primeau
- 7-2 loss to Rangers on October 22 – Monty
- 8-2 loss to Kraken on October 29 – Monty
- 6-3 loss to Capitals on October 31 – Monty
- 4-1 loss to Leafs on November 9 – Monty
- 5-3 loss to Devils on November 7 – Monty
- 7-5 win over the Sabres on November 11 – Primeau
- 6-2 loss to Golden Knights on October 23 – Monty
- 4-3 loss to Rangers on November 30 – Monty
- 6-3 loss to the Bruins on the 1st – Primeau
But in general, it’s still unacceptable :
For me, it’s not just about the work of the two goalkeepers. We agree that things would be different if Primeau and Montembeault were more solid in front of the net, but it goes even further than that.
We saw evidence of this against the Rangers, the Kraken, the Golden Knights… And we saw it again yesterday in Boston, when the Bruins scored three goals in the nick of time.
It’s frustrating, honestly. And I’m sure I’m not the only one who had that reaction yesterday after seeing the Bruins’ 3rd goal of the first period:
For this problem to be solved, it’s simple: everyone has to be better.
It won’t be easy, that said. Because there’s work to be done before we get there…
