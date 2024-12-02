The irony of Patrick Roy heading to Montreal on December 2

December 2, 1995 marked the end of an era in Montreal.

Habs fans know that on this day, 29 years ago, Patrick Roy played his last game in a Habs uniform. It didn’t go well on the ice, he stayed in the game, the crowd – ah well, you know the drill.

On this day in 1995, the Red Wings defeated the Canadiens 11-1. Patrick Roy was left in net for nine of the goals. When he was finally relieved, he told team president Ronald Corey that he had played his last game in Montreal #Habs365 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cCGrPaz5bV – Mike Commito (@mikecommito) December 2, 2024

The images left a lasting impression.

Since then, Roy has been linked with the Avalanche, Remparts and Islanders, but not the Canadiens. But even so, he’s never been forgotten by Canadiens fans.

His return to the Bell Centre last year is proof of that.

So it’s ironic that the Islanders will be heading for Montreal today, and that their coach, Roy, will be on his way home on December 2.

It’s fun for fans, who will once again have the chance to cheer on their former star tomorrow night, when the Islanders take on the Habs.

But for Martin St-Louis and his men, tomorrow’s game will be a chance to get back to winning ways against a team that hasn’t exactly been dominant lately.

In their last 10 games, the Islanders have a 3-4-3 record. It’s been a while since they’ve beaten a playoff club, and they’ve got injuries here and there.

I’m not saying the Canadiens have what it takes to beat the Islanders at home tomorrow night, but the Montreal club must take inspiration from Patrik Laine’s possible return and their opponents’ struggles to go for the W.

After a tough weekend and a day off today (Monday), that would be important for the Habs.

The Canadiens won’t have the toughest December on earth (the club will only sleep three times on the road before going on vacation), and they need to start chasing wins fast.

Overtime

And that starts tomorrow night against Roy Patrick.

With the star outfielder seemingly on the money, Toronto would have a real chance. https://t.co/JnLue51qwG – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 2, 2024

Nick Suzuki wins the Molson Cup for the month of November Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/VY9zdBO0lF – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 2, 2024

Are the Habs telling Arber Xhekaj to fight less?@KnucklesNilan30: “That is the worst f***ing thing to do “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast@StuCowan1 pic.twitter.com/IDBBUTXKdy – The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles with Chris Nilan (@sickpodknuckles) December 2, 2024

