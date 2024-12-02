Joshua Roy sold to Laval Rocket

A few minutes ago, Patrik Laine posted an image on social networks suggesting that his return to the game was imminent. But we weren’t sure if he was talking about tomorrow.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have loaned forward Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/LSLOZX0lzj – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 2, 2024

But now we have another clue.The Habs have announced that Joshua Roy has been traded to the Laval Rocket. This leads us to believe that Laine will be back, which is a more likely scenario than seeing Michael Pezzetta play.

So, it’s on.

The Habs didn’t have to send Roy down. But since it’s usually 22 guys this year and Roy wouldn’t have gained anything by staying in the stands, it was the right thing to do.

Remember that this week, in four games, Roy broke absolutely nothing. He was little used and of little use. Seeing him return to the AHL isn’t exactly a surprise to me, then.

He’ll help the Rocket more than the Habs – and he’ll help himself too.

Laine suffered a serious knee injury during practice against the Maple Leafs. At the time, it didn’t look like an injury that would heal in two months.

But now, it looks like a realistic timetable.

Details to come…