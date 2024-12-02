Patrik Laine: “A big week ahead”.

Attention Habs fans.

Patrik Laine has just posted an image on social media mentioning that a big week is coming up. It’s safe to assume that he’s talking about a return to action this week.

We can’t be sure, but…

Patrik Laine on IG: “Big week coming up

Hopefully Father Andre is a hockey fan” pic.twitter.com/pAYGN2D44O – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 2, 2024

One thing’s for sure: last week, Martin St-Louis opened the door to seeing him return in the short term. He didn’t expect it in the next few days, but the week after that, it was a possibility.

And here we are the week after that.

It should also be noted that Laine mentioned, in his post on social networks, that he hoped Father André was a hockey fan. He took a photo in front of Saint Joseph’s Oratory.

What does this mean? Here again, it’s easy to guess.

Details to follow…