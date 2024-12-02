Patrik Laine: “A big week ahead”.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Patrik Laine has just posted an image on social media mentioning that a big week is coming up. It’s safe to assume that he’s talking about a return to action this week.
We can’t be sure, but…
Patrik Laine on IG:
“Big week coming up
Hopefully Father Andre is a hockey fan” pic.twitter.com/pAYGN2D44O
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 2, 2024
One thing’s for sure: last week, Martin St-Louis opened the door to seeing him return in the short term. He didn’t expect it in the next few days, but the week after that, it was a possibility.
It should also be noted that Laine mentioned, in his post on social networks, that he hoped Father André was a hockey fan. He took a photo in front of Saint Joseph’s Oratory.
What does this mean? Here again, it’s easy to guess.
