World Junior Championship: only two QMJHL members invited

Today, Hockey Canada unveiled its list of invited players for the World Junior Championship camp.Basically, this means that the guys invited can take part in the practice camp, but are not guaranteed to make the club for the holiday tournament.

Here’s the roster.

Canada’s World Junior camp roster. pic.twitter.com/0iZcq4Rs4Y – Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) December 2, 2024

What stands out is the fact that only two Québécois received their invitation: Ethan Gauthier and Mathieu Cataford. The Voltigeurs and Océanic players are the only Q representatives.

And for Habs fans, we note the absence of Michael Hage. This was expected… even if he has the stats to earn himself at least one invitation.

World Junior selection camp roster for @HockeyCanada coming today. A reminder it’ll be full of 19-year-olds. If they’re considering some 18-year-olds, Michael Hage should be one of them. Highest-scoring freshman in the NCAA with nine goals and 17 points in 13 games, and he’s been… – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 2, 2024

Details to come…