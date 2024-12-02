Skip to content
World Junior Championship: only two QMJHL members invited

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Today, Hockey Canada unveiled its list of invited players for the World Junior Championship camp.

Basically, this means that the guys invited can take part in the practice camp, but are not guaranteed to make the club for the holiday tournament.

Here’s the roster.

What stands out is the fact that only two Québécois received their invitation: Ethan Gauthier and Mathieu Cataford. The Voltigeurs and Océanic players are the only Q representatives.

And for Habs fans, we note the absence of Michael Hage. This was expected… even if he has the stats to earn himself at least one invitation.

Details to come…

