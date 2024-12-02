Cayden Primeau is the NHL’s worst goalieCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Statistically speaking, Cayden Primeau is the NHL’s worst goalie.
But aside from the stats, it’s the eye test that’s lacking. The guys play without confidence in front of him because he can’t make the right saves at the right time to give his team gas.
Yesterday afternoon, for example, on the Mike Matheson turnover that led to Bruins goal #4, making the save would have cringed the guys. That’s just one example among many.
Because Samuel Montembeault isn’t the most dominant of men, Montreal has a very weak duo. This explains why the Habs are so low in the standings.
Last year, with Jake Allen, things were going better. But he left to make room for Primeau, in particular… and the result isn’t exactly extraordinary, clearly.
More and more, we’re wondering which performance will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. So, basically, we’re wondering if waivers will soon be the answer.
I don’t think Primeau would be called for the waivers, by the way. And that’s despite the fact that he’ll be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, that he’s earning $1.1 million this season and that his footprint on the lot is $0.89 million.
I’m not saying the answer is no. What I am saying is that the Rocket doesn’t have a goalie ready right now to do better than Primeau.
That said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Habs go for another goalie in the next few days. Stay tuned.
