Statistically speaking, Cayden Primeau is the NHL’s worst goalie.

As we heard this morning on BPM Sports , of the 64 goaltenders who have played more than five games so far this season, Primeau has the worst efficiency rate (.844) and average (4.45) in the league.Basically, he stops only 17 pucks out of 20 and gives up a goal every 13 minutes.

But aside from the stats, it’s the eye test that’s lacking. The guys play without confidence in front of him because he can’t make the right saves at the right time to give his team gas.

Yesterday afternoon, for example, on the Mike Matheson turnover that led to Bruins goal #4, making the save would have cringed the guys. That’s just one example among many.

Because Samuel Montembeault isn’t the most dominant of men, Montreal has a very weak duo. This explains why the Habs are so low in the standings.

Last year, with Jake Allen, things were going better. But he left to make room for Primeau, in particular… and the result isn’t exactly extraordinary, clearly.

More and more, we’re wondering which performance will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. So, basically, we’re wondering if waivers will soon be the answer.

I don’t think Primeau would be called for the waivers, by the way. And that’s despite the fact that he’ll be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, that he’s earning $1.1 million this season and that his footprint on the lot is $0.89 million.

But even if he went to Laval, would the Habs really want to bring up Connor Hughes, who is slowing down a bit in Laval? Jakub Dobes, who still needs some mileage before making it to the NHL?

I’m not saying the answer is no. What I am saying is that the Rocket doesn’t have a goalie ready right now to do better than Primeau.

In the short term, I think the answer is to overload Samuel Montembeault, since the only back-to-back left before Christmas is December 20 and 21 against the Red Wings.

That said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Habs go for another goalie in the next few days. Stay tuned.

