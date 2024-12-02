Joshua Roy (very) little used and little involved: there’s no point in keeping him in Montreal

The Canadiens had a big week of hockey in the last few days. The results against Utah, Columbus, New York and Boston: one win, two losses and one setback in overtime.Three points out of eight.

The club is currently ranked 31st in the league, and the boys are showing no signs of progress. Management’s attempts to shock the team into shape are not making a difference.

One of them? Joshua Roy.

Roy was brought in at a time when there was more talk of cutting guys to (eventually) make room for the injured than when a recall was on the horizon. But still, the Habs decided to send Lucas Condotta down to bring the Québécois back.

Roy had originally been sent to Laval to get a message (whatever that message was), and he was doing well in the AHL. But since he was recalled, we haven’t seen him on the ice.

On the one hand, he’s not involved and seems lost. And on the other, it’s not as if Martin St-Louis is putting him in good conditions in terms of playing time either.

Apart from Tuesday’s game, when Juraj Slafkovsky was benched and played one second less than Roy, the Québécois has consistently been his coach’s least-used player.

He doesn’t have good playing partners (bottom-6) and he doesn’t play on the powerplay. He also plays on the periphery.

The question is: what’s he doing in Montreal? Wouldn’t it be better to head back down to Laval to regain his confidence, get back some playing time… and help the Rocket get back on the winning track?

He and Logan Mailloux have one thing in common: they started the season in Laval, even though they were hoping to make the big club… they got a call-up… and they didn’t look very good.

In my eyes, sending Roy back down is the right thing to do. He could have a real impact on the results of a club that needs him, and it would get him out of the current Montreal atmosphere, too.

The Rocket couldn’t win without him this week.

The Rocket still hasn’t won since Joshua Roy was recalled to Montreal → https://t.co/hldle7iBf1 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) December 1, 2024

This week, the Canadiens may well get some help from Patrik Laine. And even if the Habs can add him to their 23-man roster without cutting anyone else, they’ll still have to put a forward in the stands.

Why not take the opportunity to send Roy to Laval? And since the Habs have often gone with 22 players this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s in the plans.

To be continued.

The Canadiens have officially sent Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to Laval, and Michael Pezzetta didn’t play a single game in November. He has played three games this year.

Overtime

– Indeed.

Arber Xhekaj hit a linesman trying to break up a skirmish yesterday. He should have held back. He’s lucky to get away with nothing. (Source: @OHLinsiders) pic.twitter.com/XKwwyAfznc – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) December 2, 2024

– Cole Caufield: very good overseas. [BPM Sports]

– Another Scott Boras client signs before Juan Soto.

Scott Boras is in on the action. https://t.co/4GuKBFF2Q7 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 2, 2024

– Sad news.