Players forced to walk to NHL games (in Toronto and Calgary)

 Jonathan Di Gregorio
“To get to the arena, I had to walk through a snowstorm”.

Maybe it’s your grandfather reminding us of the hardships of the past, but that’s also how Travis Boyd will be able to describe his first game with the Minnesota Wild.

The Minnesota native, who played his college hockey with Minnesota State University, signed a deal with the Wild this summer. However, he had yet to play a game with the team so far this season.

Boyd was finally recalled by his team to face the Flames in Calgary last night.

Caught in a traffic jam around the Scotiabank Saddledome, notably due to a snowstorm, Boyd had to park his vehicle and then run to the amphitheatre in running shoes in the snow.

A first game with his childhood team that Boyd will long remember. Unfortunately, the forward was blanked from the scoresheet.

But it’s not just in Calgary that players have to walk to their games.

Earlier in the day, the entire HC Utah team had to take a walk through downtown Toronto before their game against the Maple Leafs. The bus was unable to move in the city’s heavy traffic, and the players disembarked to walk to Scotiabank Arena.

At least the weather in the Queen City was milder on the march than in Calgary.

Could the inexperience of the Utah organization explain the delay of the team bus? I imagine traffic in Toronto is a little more complicated than in Salt Lake City, but hey, they’ll find out next time!

By the way, tonight’s game between HC Utah and the Toronto Maple Leafs will also be an opportunity for the Nylander brothers, William and Alex, to play their first NHL game together with the same team.

Alex Nylander signed a one-year contract this summer as a free agent with the Toronto Marlies, but the Leafs’ numerous injuries forced his recall last Friday and the team offered him an entry-level contract.

This is the first opportunity for the two brothers, who have played against each other on numerous occasions in the past, to finally play a professional game with the same team.


