Players forced to walk to NHL games (in Toronto and Calgary)Jonathan Di Gregorio
“To get to the arena, I had to walk through a snowstorm”.
Maybe it’s your grandfather reminding us of the hardships of the past, but that’s also how Travis Boyd will be able to describe his first game with the Minnesota Wild.
Travis Boyd’s @mnwild debut is as #HockeyGuy as it gets. Trekking through snow to the Saddledome.
: @Patrick_2421
pic.twitter.com/6e5abb66qX
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 24, 2024
But it’s not just in Calgary that players have to walk to their games.
Earlier in the day, the entire HC Utah team had to take a walk through downtown Toronto before their game against the Maple Leafs. The bus was unable to move in the city’s heavy traffic, and the players disembarked to walk to Scotiabank Arena.
An NHL first for the Nylander family!
William and Alex Nylander will play their first game together in the big league on Sunday night.
(: @nhl) pic.twitter.com/04drhVw20E
– RDS (@RDSca) November 24, 2024
Could the inexperience of the Utah organization explain the delay of the team bus? I imagine traffic in Toronto is a little more complicated than in Salt Lake City, but hey, they’ll find out next time!
By the way, tonight’s game between HC Utah and the Toronto Maple Leafs will also be an opportunity for the Nylander brothers, William and Alex, to play their first NHL game together with the same team.
Toronto has too much traffic so the boys got off the bus and walked to the rink! I smell a conspiracy! pic.twitter.com/5PSqlxAoVg
– Utah Hockey Club Club (@utah_hockey) November 24, 2024
Alex Nylander signed a one-year contract this summer as a free agent with the Toronto Marlies, but the Leafs’ numerous injuries forced his recall last Friday and the team offered him an entry-level contract.
