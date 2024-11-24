The Canadiens need Sean Monahan’s production this season

The Canadiens need Sean Monahan’s production this seasonJonathan Di Gregorio
In particular, he’s on a seven-game point streak (1 goal, 6 assists) that coincides with his team’s three-game winning streak.
Sean Monahan’s production also allowed him to make Columbus club history by becoming the third player to score at least twenty points in their first twenty games with the team. He joins Andrew Cassels and Johnny Gaudreau.
In fact, Monahan’s good start to the campaign could have helped the Habs perform better this season. His production of one point per game would make him the team’s leading scorer so far this season.
Yes, we got a good return with a first-round pick from the Jets who we then traded to the Kings to pick up excellent prospect Michael Hage, but who’s going to be able to help the team in what? One year, two years, maybe more?
This is really the first move in the rebuild where I’ve felt the team regress and start to fall in the standings following the Monahan trade. And you have to wonder if it’s the same regression we’re feeling so far this season.
In short, let’s hope Sean Monahan can keep up the momentum and have a good season with the Blue Jackets.
