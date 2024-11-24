The Canadiens need Sean Monahan’s production this season

Sean Monahan is off to a good start with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The forward already has twenty points, including seven goals in twenty games so far this year.

In particular, he’s on a seven-game point streak (1 goal, 6 assists) that coincides with his team’s three-game winning streak.

This winning streak gives the Jackets a respectable first quarter of the season, playing for .500 with a 9-9-2 record, three points out of the final playoff spot.

Sean Monahan’s production also allowed him to make Columbus club history by becoming the third player to score at least twenty points in their first twenty games with the team. He joins Andrew Cassels and Johnny Gaudreau.

– Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 24, 2024

Although unintentionally, the former Canadiens player found another way to honor the memory of his good friend Johnny Hockey.

In fact, Monahan’s good start to the campaign could have helped the Habs perform better this season. His production of one point per game would make him the team’s leading scorer so far this season.

His presence would also make for a more balanced attack, while Monahan could have helped the contribution of our second line.I understand why trading Monahan made sense from a rebuilding point of view, but it really felt like the organization sacrificed the present for the future.

Yes, we got a good return with a first-round pick from the Jets who we then traded to the Kings to pick up excellent prospect Michael Hage, but who’s going to be able to help the team in what? One year, two years, maybe more?

However, Monahan is the kind of veteran you want on your team, who will lead by example and bring a good ethic to the youngsters.

This is really the first move in the rebuild where I’ve felt the team regress and start to fall in the standings following the Monahan trade. And you have to wonder if it’s the same regression we’re feeling so far this season.

In short, let’s hope Sean Monahan can keep up the momentum and have a good season with the Blue Jackets.

