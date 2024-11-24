Jim Montgomery with the Blues: the real loser is Claude Julien

Jim Montgomery with the Blues: the real loser is Claude JulienMichaël Petit
One piece of news that came out of nowhere over the weekend was that of Jim Montgomery’s signing with the St. Louis Blues.
What’s more, the Montreal coach has already been an assistant in St. Louis in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
However, my problem isn’t with the choice of Montgomery, but rather with the fact that Claude Julien has been completely forgotten.
The club should have taken a closer look at them, so it’s not necessarily Bannister who’s the loser in this story.
Julien has proved in the past that he can be a very good instructor, and the Blues should have looked in their own backyard before taking their business elsewhere, although Montgomery isn’t a bad choice.
On the other hand, like the Blues’ new coach, Julien also has a Jack Adams trophy in his pocket.
And I think it’s a bit disrespectful not to have at least looked at Julien for an interim position, while they looked at their options.
I’m not convinced the issue is purely coaching, but friendly reminder that Claude Julien *wanted* to coach this team and wasn’t interviewed, not to mention the other options that were out there.
– Justin (@justin_sens) November 24, 2024
The Bruins have fired 3 consecutive Jack Adams winners, who have all been scooped up within 8 days of being fired pic.twitter.com/AANenOmbR9
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2024
Overtime
– A player on the waivers to make room for a youngster: why doesn’t the Habs do the same?
MacEwen waived today at 2 PM to make room for Ostapchuk. #Sens
– Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 24, 2024
– A nice arrow aimed at Ryan Reaves.
It’s fair gamehttps://t.co/MobKGqScxZ
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2024
– Am I the only one who really likes Pezzetta’s moustache? Obviously, it’s not a mustache of the calibre of Lanny McDonald’s, but still!
The boys supporting @MovemberCA today @mpezzetta13 pic.twitter.com/CNhrDy0jNz
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 24, 2024
– What a mind-boggling start from Jaylen Brown.
Jaylen Brown scored the first 15 points for Boston to start the game.
Catch Celtics vs. Timberwolves on SN1 or stream on Sportsnet+! pic.twitter.com/dPSBC5LSpw
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2024
– Heavy loss for the Charlotte Hornets.
Season over for Grant Williamshttps://t.co/89MwwxXiQO
– RDS (@RDSca) November 24, 2024