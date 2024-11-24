Dante Fabbro could become another great waivers story

Ahh, the great stories of the waivers.All Montreal Canadiens fans will forever remember Paul Byron and all he did after being claimed by the Canadiens.Other players such as Carter Verhaeghe and Gustav Forsling, both of whom were drafted by the Florida Panthers, also had great second-chance careers.This season, one name in particular surprised many on the hockey planet: Dante Fabbro.The Habs were going for second choice, after the San Jose Sharks, but Fabbro was ultimately chosen by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Things are going rather well for Fabbro, who already plays an important role in the Jackets’ defensive brigade.

Fabbro’s looking good in Columbus pic.twitter.com/AuodJ10QWA – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2024

On Saturday night, he scored his second goal under his new colors, amassing a total of four points in six short games.Not bad for a debut.Not only does he contribute offensively, but he has also become a man Dean Evason trusts and uses to great effect.

Fabbro played 19:17 and 16:16 in his first two games with Columbus, but in the last four games he hasn’t played less than 22 minutes per game.

And all that, with no time on the powerplay or shorthanded, if the frequently updated lineups on “Daily Faceoff” are anything to go by .

Fabbro definitely seems to be becoming another of those great waivers stories, and the poor Predators must be biting their fingers off.

