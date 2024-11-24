Dante Fabbro could become another great waivers story

Dante Fabbro could become another great waivers storyMichaël Petit
Things are going rather well for Fabbro, who already plays an important role in the Jackets’ defensive brigade.
Fabbro’s looking good in Columbus pic.twitter.com/AuodJ10QWA
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2024
Fabbro played 19:17 and 16:16 in his first two games with Columbus, but in the last four games he hasn’t played less than 22 minutes per game.
And all that, with no time on the powerplay or shorthanded, if the frequently updated lineups on “Daily Faceoff” are anything to go by .
Overtime
– Guillaume Lepage’s interview with Jacob Fowler.
@CanadiensMTL prospect Jacob Fowler wants to build on his start to the season to lay the groundwork for his eventual transition to the next level
Text from @GLepageLNH https://t.co/inqhzhhVmJ pic.twitter.com/mO5qsUgSOq
– LNH (@LNH_FR) November 23, 2024
– Read more.
Big Papi tries to influence the Soto clan to choose the Red Sox. https://t.co/zbRy3oqjIZ
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 24, 2024
– Well done.
Liverpool beat Southampton to go tophttps://t.co/hV875WQ2mX
– RDS (@RDSca) November 24, 2024