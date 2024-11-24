Round-up of Habs prospects: Michael Hage scores five points in a crazy game

Round-up of Habs prospects: Michael Hage scores five points in a crazy gameMathis Therrien
While the Montreal Canadiens were being booed by their fans at the Bell Centre for their disgraceful performance against the Vegas Golden Knights, several of the Habs’ prospects stood out.
Indeed, many of them put a smile back on the Habs fans’ faces after a tough, tasteless defeat.
Here’s a rundown of the performances of the Habs prospects that caught the eye.
NCAA – Michael Hage – Center – 18 years old
Generally speaking, when a team drafts more than one player in the first round of a draft, it’s the first player drafted who gets the most attention, and whose performances are analyzed and followed closely.
But this time it’s different, because despite all the attention Ivan Demidov rightly receives, Michael Hage manages to make a big splash every week with his excellent NCAA performances.
Michael Hage finishes the game with 1 goal and 4 assists. https://t.co/H7U55s136H
– Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) November 24, 2024
Michael Hage in his last two games for Michigan:
– 3 goals
– 4 assists
– 7 points
He now has 8G & 8A for 16P in 11GP as a college freshman pic.twitter.com/uDoPKCWsgf
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 24, 2024
Hage is really getting the habs fans excited about him, and they can’t wait to see him land in Montreal.
AHL – Joshua Roy – Right wing – 21 / Jared Davidson – Center – 22
The Laval Rocket is off to a great start this season, thanks in large part to the club’s young players.
The team’s success is closely linked to the excellent performances of Joshua Roy, Owen Beck, Logan Mailloux and Jared Davidson, not to mention Alex Barré-Boulet and goalkeepers Jakub Dobes and Connor Hughes.
Last night, the Rocket were in action against the Belleville Senators, as Pascal Vincent’s team attempted to put an end to their first consecutive losing streak (2 losses in a row).
Here’s Roy’s goal.
Joshua Roy scores first in Belleville!
Roy opens the scoring in Belleville #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/2eJcHoffbF
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 24, 2024
A good wrist shot
A good wrist shot #GoRocket https://t.co/TcBWNjLxMJ pic.twitter.com/nk5WwECuf5
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 24, 2024
10 49 #GoRocket https://t.co/zZljDhbe4m pic.twitter.com/FjmmSqSZKn
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 24, 2024
And even Davidson deserves a shot at the NHL by season’s end, as he continues to develop and improve.
But with the impending returns of Patrik Laine and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Roy and Davidson are likely to stay down, which isn’t a bad thing considering how well the Rocket are rolling.
Overtime
– Montgomery signs five-year contract with Blues.
Jim Montgomery signs a five-year contract to become the 28th head coach in franchise history. #stlblues
– Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 24, 2024
– For interested parties.
Former Canadiens Player & GM Serge Savard Joins Chris Nilan – Real Talk with Chris Nilan #2 https://t.co/NYBRj1v4au
– The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles with Chris Nilan (@sickpodknuckles) November 24, 2024
– Coming up.
The hecatomb continues in Carolina and the rumors will get active! https://t.co/6T4AfjQ25V
– Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) November 24, 2024