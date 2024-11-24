Round-up of Habs prospects: Michael Hage scores five points in a crazy game

While the Montreal Canadiens were being booed by their fans at the Bell Centre for their disgraceful performance against the Vegas Golden Knights, several of the Habs’ prospects stood out.

Indeed, many of them put a smile back on the Habs fans’ faces after a tough, tasteless defeat.

Here’s a rundown of the performances of the Habs prospects that caught the eye.

NCAA – Michael Hage – Center – 18 years old

Generally speaking, when a team drafts more than one player in the first round of a draft, it’s the first player drafted who gets the most attention, and whose performances are analyzed and followed closely.

The prospect or prospects drafted further back in the first round are therefore somewhat overshadowed, as was the case with Filip Mesar and Juraj Slafkovsky.

But this time it’s different, because despite all the attention Ivan Demidov rightly receives, Michael Hage manages to make a big splash every week with his excellent NCAA performances.

Michael Hage finishes the game with 1 goal and 4 assists. https://t.co/H7U55s136H – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) November 24, 2024

Michael Hage in his last two games for Michigan: – 3 goals

– 4 assists

– 7 points He now has 8G & 8A for 16P in 11GP as a college freshman pic.twitter.com/uDoPKCWsgf – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 24, 2024

Indeed, Hage stands out in virtually every game he plays, and this weekend was no different. After scoring two goals on Friday , Hage added to his tally last night with no less than five points.The Habs prospect picked up a goal and four assists in a wild 10-6 win for the University of Michigan over Penn State University.The craziest thing about it all is that Hage finished his night with a -4 differential, given that he scored all five of his points on the powerplay.In short, Hage is on fire in the NCAA, having just had a seven-point weekend in two games.That now gives him 16 points (eight goals and eight assists) in 11 games, which is really impressive for an NCAA rookie.

Hage is really getting the habs fans excited about him, and they can’t wait to see him land in Montreal.

AHL – Joshua Roy – Right wing – 21 / Jared Davidson – Center – 22

The Laval Rocket is off to a great start this season, thanks in large part to the club’s young players.

The team’s success is closely linked to the excellent performances of Joshua Roy, Owen Beck, Logan Mailloux and Jared Davidson, not to mention Alex Barré-Boulet and goalkeepers Jakub Dobes and Connor Hughes.

Last night, the Rocket were in action against the Belleville Senators, as Pascal Vincent’s team attempted to put an end to their first consecutive losing streak (2 losses in a row).

Mission accomplished, as the Rocket won 3-1, thanks to three points from Joshua Roy and two goals from Jared Davidson.

Here’s Roy’s goal.

Joshua Roy scores first in Belleville!

Roy opens the scoring in Belleville #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/2eJcHoffbF – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 24, 2024

A good wrist shot

A good wrist shot #GoRocket https://t.co/TcBWNjLxMJ pic.twitter.com/nk5WwECuf5 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 24, 2024

And here are the two goals from Davidson, who once again showed just how good his wrist shot is.With their goals, Roy and Davidson lead the Rocket scoring charts with eight goals each.And in terms of points, Roy is at the top with 16 points in 17 games, while Davidson is fifth with 11 points in 14 games.Honestly, Roy clearly deserves a call-up to the Canadiens, so dominant is he in the AHL right now.

And even Davidson deserves a shot at the NHL by season’s end, as he continues to develop and improve.

But with the impending returns of Patrik Laine and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Roy and Davidson are likely to stay down, which isn’t a bad thing considering how well the Rocket are rolling.

