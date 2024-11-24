“Even the goalkeepers who go to the Four Nations Tournament don’t make those saves” – St-Louis

Samuel Montembeault was completely left to his own devices last night in the Montreal Canadiens’ crushing 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

It’s a real shame for the Québécois goaltender that his teammates abandoned him like that.

Montembeault had been on an excellent run with an efficiency rate of .966 in his last four games, but it all came crashing down in the second period when the Golden Knights scored five unanswered goals.Monty had started the game so well with an impeccable first period, allowing his team to stay in the game with 12 saves, many on excellent scoring chances.

In short, last night’s defeat was in no way Montembeault’s fault, as Martin St-Louis made clear in his post-game press briefing.

What’s also important to note is what the head coach added immediately afterwards.

“Even the goalkeepers who will be going to the Four Nations Tournament don’t make those saves.” – Martin St-Louis

Listen to media availability following tonight’s game against Vegas Tune in now to live postgame media ops following tonight’s game against the Golden Knights#GoHabsGo https://t.co/2oehPZREVU – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2024

Indeed, St-Louis defended his goaltender, saying that the goals scored by the Golden Knights last night wouldn’t even have been stopped by the best goaltenders in the world – those who will be taking part in the Four Nations Tournament.

One might think that St-Louis is simply defending Montembeault with this statement, but at the same time, one might think that St-Louis is perhaps discreetly implying that Monty won’t be going to the tournament to represent Canada.

Montembeault has been considered a serious candidate to represent the Canadiens at this tournament since the start of the season.

Does St-Louis know something we don’t?

Because by saying that the goalkeepers of the Four Nations Tournament themselves wouldn’t stop Vegas’ goals last night, well, St-Louis is in a way excluding Montembeault.

In the end, maybe St-Louis was just clumsy in his defense of his goalie, but it’s still an interesting quote.

Overtime

– A clearly undeserved day off.

Day OFF for the #Habs – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 24, 2024

– He won’t have been at the helm of the St. Louis Blues for long.

Drew Bannister departs St. Louis with one of the shortest runs ever for a full-time (non-interim) head coach in #NHL at just 22 games. Tough business. Recent history of short stints:

Mike Babcock CBJ 0 games 2023

Barry Melrose TBL 16 games 2008

Ron Rolston BUF 20 games 2013… – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 24, 2024

– More positives from the Maple Leafs.