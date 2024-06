Last season, the Maple Leafs were once again eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The future of the Core 4 was called into question, but more importantly, it cost Sheldon Keefe his job.In the end, Craig Berube stepped in to replace him.

The question now was who would survive this “housecleaning”… and it looks like Guy Boucher won’t be so lucky.

The Maple Leafs have just announced that Boucher “will not be back” next year.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that assistant coach Guy Boucher will not return to the coaching staff. – Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) June 15, 2024

Presumably, Berube wants to bring in his own personnel.

More details to come…