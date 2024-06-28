Leafs about to make offer to Mitch Marner

We all know what a good hockey player Mitch Marner is.

That said…

We know that in Toronto, there could be major changes this summer. And Marner’s name comes up a lot in discussions, because the Leafs could decide to break up the Core 4 by trading him for big money.

But now, according to the latest news, the plan to trade Marner has backfired.I say that because, according to Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs are about to make him a new offer.

That’s what the Sportsnet tipster thinks, at least:

Friedman on Leafs and Marner (32TP): “I do think they are preparing to make him an offer, we’ll see” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 28, 2024

It would be quite a turnaround, but we also agree that it’s possible.

After all, even though Marner found himself at the center of criticism after the Leafs’ loss to the Bruins, we’re talking about a guy who can help any NHL club offensively.

We’re not talking about a cauldron on the ice.

Eight years for Guentzel in Carolina?

That remains to be seen, but the Leafs (in my opinion) will have to act quickly on the matter to avoid creating any additional distractions.Especially with the market in Toronto.

Jake Guentzel’s file – like Mitch Marner’s – has been getting a lot of attention lately.

That’s understandable, because there’s a lot of speculation as to whether he’ll be back (or not) in Carolina next season.

However, according to Pierre LeBrun’s latest update on the matter, things could unblock quite quickly.

According to league sources, they (Hurricanes) have upped their latest offer to eight years and $8M per season. – Pierre LeBrun

Latest on Guentzel, Stamkos, Kane and Marchessault ahead of the NHL Draft. My latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/7tdp0vQkVq – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 28, 2024

Guentzel could break the bank:

It would be a nice contract for the man who is one of the NHL’s best offensive players.

84 points (40 goals) in the 21-22 season

73 points (36 goals) in the 22-23 season

77 points (30 goals) in season 23-24

Marchessault could be back in Vegas

His last few seasons look like this:All of which is to say, ultimately, that he deserves a paycheck.Since joining the Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault has been a goal-scoring and offensive machine.

That said, the veteran will be as free as a bird this summer…

“Jonathan Marchessault still in talks to agree terms with Golden Knights” -Martin McGuire – Balado Bon Match (@BaladoBonMatch) June 28, 2024

And the possibility of him leaving Vegas is real, because the Golden Knights are tight on salary cap space.However, there is also a world in which Marchessault could agree to terms on a new contract with the Knights.Martin McGuire reported:In 2018, the Quebecer signed a six-year contract valued at $30 million.

In other words, he’s been earning an annual salary of $5M for the past six years.

However, he finished last season with 42 goals, and that should allow him to sign a nice contract this summer.

He’s picked the right year to have a great season, hehe.

Overtime

– Mathieu Joseph could be traded for a pick.

League executives say the #Sens have been asking for a draft pick for winger Mathieu Joseph. We’ll see if that happens tonight or tomorrow. – Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 28, 2024

– Filip Zadina will not receive a qualifying offer from the Sharks.