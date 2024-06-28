Leafs about to make offer to Mitch Marner

Leafs about to make offer to Mitch MarnerAuteur: mgarcia
That said…
We know that in Toronto, there could be major changes this summer. And Marner’s name comes up a lot in discussions, because the Leafs could decide to break up the Core 4 by trading him for big money.
That’s what the Sportsnet tipster thinks, at least:
Friedman on Leafs and Marner (32TP): “I do think they are preparing to make him an offer, we’ll see”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 28, 2024
It would be quite a turnaround, but we also agree that it’s possible.
After all, even though Marner found himself at the center of criticism after the Leafs’ loss to the Bruins, we’re talking about a guy who can help any NHL club offensively.
We’re not talking about a cauldron on the ice.
Eight years for Guentzel in Carolina?
Jake Guentzel’s file – like Mitch Marner’s – has been getting a lot of attention lately.
That’s understandable, because there’s a lot of speculation as to whether he’ll be back (or not) in Carolina next season.
However, according to Pierre LeBrun’s latest update on the matter, things could unblock quite quickly.
According to league sources, they (Hurricanes) have upped their latest offer to eight years and $8M per season. – Pierre LeBrun
Latest on Guentzel, Stamkos, Kane and Marchessault ahead of the NHL Draft. My latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/7tdp0vQkVq
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 28, 2024
It would be a nice contract for the man who is one of the NHL’s best offensive players.
- 84 points (40 goals) in the 21-22 season
- 73 points (36 goals) in the 22-23 season
- 77 points (30 goals) in season 23-24
Marchessault could be back in Vegas
That said, the veteran will be as free as a bird this summer…
“Jonathan Marchessault still in talks to agree terms with Golden Knights” -Martin McGuire
– Balado Bon Match (@BaladoBonMatch) June 28, 2024
In other words, he’s been earning an annual salary of $5M for the past six years.
He’s picked the right year to have a great season, hehe.
Overtime
– Mathieu Joseph could be traded for a pick.
League executives say the #Sens have been asking for a draft pick for winger Mathieu Joseph. We’ll see if that happens tonight or tomorrow.
– Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 28, 2024
– Filip Zadina will not receive a qualifying offer from the Sharks.
The San Jose Sharks will not be qualifying forwards Filip Zadina and Jack Studnicka, per @Sheng_Peng.
Both players looked to rejuvenate their careers in San Jose, but will both become unrestricted free agents on July 1.#SJSharks pic.twitter.com/U8Gaar60Vt
– The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) June 28, 2024