Cayden Lindstrom has the “feeling” he’ll be selected by the Blue Jackets

Cayden Lindstrom has the “feeling” he’ll be selected by the Blue JacketsAuteur: jwilliams
Even with what we know about his back, Cayden Lindstrom has a good chance of being selected in the top-5 at tonight’s draft in Vegas.
He’s got the offensive skills, and the physique, to be one of the National League’s dominant players in the coming years.
Some doubt he’ll be able to translate his game to the NHL, but on paper, he’s a great prospect.
Georges Laraque talked about him on the radio this afternoon(BPM Sports) and revealed a piece of information worth sharing.
Well… Lindstrom has the “feeling” he’ll be selected 4th overall by the Blue Jackets.
And if that’s what happens, Ivan Demidov should be available at #5 if the Hawks (Levhsunov) and Ducks (Buium or Silayev) draft a defenseman, an idea that’s been really popular since this morning.
Corroborating sources on the ground, Zeev Buium is now the odds on favourite to be selected at 3rd overall.
All that energy wasted on freaking out and threatening to destroy the city may have been for nothing.
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 28, 2024
Because the young man experienced racism growing up, and he’s got the strength of character as a result.
Lindstrom has the attributes and physique to interest Habs management… And the Blue Jackets, who could select him to create a big one-two punch at center with Adam Fantilli.
