The Flames tried to get the Canadiens’ 5th pick

If nothing changes tonight, the Canadiens will be speaking at 5th and 21st.

But as we know, that’s no guarantee either.

That said, as was the case last year, we can expect to see some clubs calling Kent Hughes for the availability of the 5th pick… And that’s what the Flames did.

In fact, the Flames tried to get the 5th pick in the draft, but the Habs GM wasn’t interested in the return that would have come with the deal.

I wonder what Craig Conroy’s (GM) offer looked like…

I’m told the #Flames made a pitch to MTL for the 5th overall pick. The ask is too rich at the moment from the #gohabsgo. – Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) June 28, 2024

The information comes from Anthony Di Marco, who covers league activities for The Fourth Period:

Did Conroy try to bring Nazem Kadri’s name into the discussion?

The question arises…

Because he’s reportedly on the market in Calgary :

Nothing is imminent, and he has a full NMC, but word out there suggests the #Flames are exploring trade market on Nazem Kadri. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 28, 2024

The Flames have the 9th overall pick in the draft.

That said, they’d like to move up…

And here, it would be logical to believe that Craig Conroy has Tij Iginla in his sights.

After all, there’s a world out there where Iginla isn’t available when the Calgary organization takes to the podium to announce its pick.

There are obvious links between Tij iginla and the Flames…

Because his father was captain of the club for several years.But the Canadiens, who hold two first-round picks, could also use their selections to get on the board (again).

At least, that’s what Sébastien Goulet thinks:

Live from Vegas, @SebGouletTVAS doesn’t think the top-5 will remain intact. In fact, he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Habs use their 5th & 21st to move forward AGAIN. Which player do you think the Habs are targeting? – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 28, 2024

Overtime

– I have a feeling that Kent Hughes will move again.

Member of the #GoHabsGo tells me they are “assessing options” with respect to the 5th overall pick (they’ve attracted interest) and also moving up from the 21st overall, which they acquired earlier today. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 28, 2024

– I’d love to!

The Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis has the Habs taking Ivan Demidov with the 5th pick in his final NHL Mock Draft. pic.twitter.com/1XQmnH6QjB – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 28, 2024

– This is going to be special.

When in @SphereVegas… Macklin Celebrini had quite the tour leading up to tonight. : Round 1 of the 2024 Upper Deck #NHLDraft tonight at 7p ET on @espn, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, and @TVASports pic.twitter.com/UZtO78Xckl – NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2024

– Still.