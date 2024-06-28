Skip to content
The Flames tried to get the Canadiens’ 5th pick

The Flames tried to get the Canadiens’ 5th pick
If nothing changes tonight, the Canadiens will be speaking at 5th and 21st.

But as we know, that’s no guarantee either.

That said, as was the case last year, we can expect to see some clubs calling Kent Hughes for the availability of the 5th pick… And that’s what the Flames did.

In fact, the Flames tried to get the 5th pick in the draft, but the Habs GM wasn’t interested in the return that would have come with the deal.

I wonder what Craig Conroy’s (GM) offer looked like…

The information comes from Anthony Di Marco, who covers league activities for The Fourth Period:

Did Conroy try to bring Nazem Kadri’s name into the discussion?

The question arises…

Because he’s reportedly on the market in Calgary :

The Flames have the 9th overall pick in the draft.

That said, they’d like to move up…

And here, it would be logical to believe that Craig Conroy has Tij Iginla in his sights.

After all, there’s a world out there where Iginla isn’t available when the Calgary organization takes to the podium to announce its pick.

There are obvious links between Tij iginla and the Flames…

Because his father was captain of the club for several years.

But the Canadiens, who hold two first-round picks, could also use their selections to get on the board (again).

At least, that’s what Sébastien Goulet thinks:

