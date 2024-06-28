Demidov: The Habs’ #1 choice should he become available

Demidov: The Habs’ #1 choice should he become availableAuteur: esmith
The Russian needs no introduction and we know, after all, that he has undeniable offensive talent. Some even go so far as to say that Demidov has the potential to score 100 points per season in the NHL…
That’s why the idea of the Habs being able to draft him is salivating in the eyes of many.
Because, according to Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports), Demidov is the Habs’ #1 choice “should he become available”:
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 28, 2024
According to the journalist, yesterday’s meeting between Demidov and the Habs went well.
If the Hawks draft Artyom Levshunov (as expected) and the Ducks select Zeev Buium (that’s what’s circulating right now), this will allow Kent Hughes to select Demidov or Cayden Lindstrom.
If Demidov goes 4th to the Blue Jackets, Lindstrom could turn out to be a good consolation prize…
And I find it hard to believe that the Habs will be “disappointed” to acquire a 6’3′ big guy who’s capable of scoring goals.
Overtime
– Alexandre Texier heads to Saint-Louis.
TRANSACTION!
Alexandre Texier moves from the Jackets to the Blues, where he will try to revive his career.
Columbus receives a mid-round pick in return. #NHLTrades https://t.co/tEZObwR4a5
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) June 28, 2024
– For sports betting fans:
My @Miseojeu board a few hours before the draft.
I won’t hide from you that the rumours of Buium at #3 make me a little less confident about Silayev before Demidov, but that’s part of the game… as is the Habs trade that helps the bet on Boisvert. pic.twitter.com/gzZi8SszG0
– Christophe Perreault (@ChristPerreault) June 28, 2024
– I love it!
Message from a former 5th pick
No. 5 picks unite! #GoHabsGo | @NFLCanada pic.twitter.com/5rZ4FkGApF
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2024
– Interesting.
This is the 1st time since 2005 (if we exclude the 2 virtual Covid years) that the #NHLDraft has not been presented in an NHL amphitheatre.
In 2005, the draft (following the cancelled season) was held at the Sheraton Hotel in Ottawa, with Sidney Crosby as the 1st pick.
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 28, 2024
– Go Sparrows!
The #Alouettes will try to set a concession record tonight in Toronto by winning a 9th straight regular season game. With a win tonight in Toronto, the Als will set a franchise record for the longest regular season winning streak with 9 wins in a row. pic.twitter.com/ekxWtgVrCI
– Didier Orméjuste (@DidierOrmejuste) June 28, 2024