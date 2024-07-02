John Tavares could lose his captaincy in Toronto

After a seventh first-round exit in eight seasons, the Maple Leafs need to make some changes. Hiring Craig Berube as head coach was a step in the right direction, but it probably won’t be enough.

Instead of making major roster changes, Toronto may decide to change captains altogether.

According to Nick Kypreos of the Real Kyper & Bourne podcast, the Maple Leafs are currently considering stripping John Tavares of his captain’s “C”.

Who would be the lucky one to replace Tavares? Auston Matthews, of course.

Tavares has a lot of NHL experience and is probably capable of being a good leader. I have no doubt about that, except that having the face of your team with the “C” could provide a breath of fresh air in the dressing room and please the fans.

Matthews is no longer a young player. The Maple Leafs have made him the NHL’s highest-paid player twice in his career. Clearly, Toronto has confidence in him.

It would therefore be logical to offer him the title of captain.

Kypreos goes on to explain that it’s not certain that it will happen, but that Toronto will think about it and it’s an option that would be considered.

Let’s not forget that Tavares is getting older and is not the same player he was when Toronto offered him the “C”. In his five seasons as Leafs captain, he only reached the one-point-per-game plateau once.

Over the past five seasons, Matthews has set an example on the ice in Toronto. He has scored 40 or more goals in each of those five campaigns, and reached the 60-goal mark twice.

It’s time for the Maple Leafs to move on to another captain.

In any case, rumours of Tavares being sent elsewhere in the NHL have been rife since the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Bruins. At one point, Elliotte Friedman even spoke of a potential buyout of his contract

It seems time for the Maple Leafs to move on and change captains. In any case, Tavares’ contract expires at the end of next season.

