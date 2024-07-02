Alex Burrows joins the Canadiens as a player development consultant

Alex Burrows joins the Canadiens as a player development consultantAuteur: cbrown
Burrows joins Rob Ramage’s team as Director of Player Development with the Canadiens.
While Poulin is rarely seen with the players on the ice, Byron spends a lot of time in the team’s entourage. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Burrows on the ice with the players as often as Paul Byron was last season.
Burrows will have the task of accompanying Rocket and Canadiens players on the ice and during video viewing sessions to help them improve their individual and collective talent. He is also expected to work with the young players who will be attending the Tricolore’s development camp.
It’s a good idea, considering that Burrows has already forged ties with the organization’s players and executives over the past few years behind the team’s bench.
Alex Burrows addresses the media at the Canadiens’ development camp.
Alex Burrows is addressing the media live from Canadiens development camp#GoHabsGo https://t.co/gFoeNklKjc
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 2, 2024
