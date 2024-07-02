Alex Burrows joins the Canadiens as a player development consultant

We learned on Monday that Alex Burrows would not be returning to his assistant coaching position with the Canadiens for next season. On Tuesday, the Canadiens unveiled his new position with the organization.From now on, Burrows will act as a player development consultant. The announcement was made via a Canadiens press release

Burrows joins Rob Ramage’s team as Director of Player Development with the Canadiens.

Two other people currently hold player development consultant positions in the Habs organization. They are Marie-Philip Poulin and Paul Byron.

While Poulin is rarely seen with the players on the ice, Byron spends a lot of time in the team’s entourage. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Burrows on the ice with the players as often as Paul Byron was last season.

Burrows will have the task of accompanying Rocket and Canadiens players on the ice and during video viewing sessions to help them improve their individual and collective talent. He is also expected to work with the young players who will be attending the Tricolore’s development camp.

It’s a good idea, considering that Burrows has already forged ties with the organization’s players and executives over the past few years behind the team’s bench.

Alex Burrows addresses the media at the Canadiens’ development camp. Alex Burrows is addressing the media live from Canadiens development camp#GoHabsGo https://t.co/gFoeNklKjc – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 2, 2024

At a press conference on Tuesday, Burrows confirmed to the media that his relationship with Kent Hughes and other Canadiens executives is very good. This probably weighed in the balance to help him find another position in the organization.Coaching an NHL team requires a lot of time and travel. Burrows has decided to lighten his load so he can spend more time with his family. This new position will enable him to spend more time in the Montreal area.The Canadiens also announced the hiring of former NHL player Lauri Korpikoski as Player Development Coach. He will be responsible for players who play in Europe.Korpikoski played 609 games in the NHL, but never for the Canadiens. He played his last professional hockey season with TPS Turku in Finland in 2022-23.

