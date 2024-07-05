Leafs: “I think the logical player to trade would be Nylander, not Marner…”Auteur: dmiller
The club has participated in the spring dance for the past eight seasons… But they’ve made it past the first round only once.
And that’s got to change.
The forward was criticized for his playoff performances last season, because he wasn’t always involved on the ice.
Burke, a former GM in Toronto, argues (Leafs Nation podcast) that the logical player to trade is not Mitch Marner… but William Nylander:
“I think the logical guy to move would be Willy Nylander. Not Mitch Marner…”
Brian Burke gives his thoughts on the Leafs core.@thegoldenmuzzy | @Jay_D_Rosehill
Brian Burke explains by saying that Mitch Marner is very important in the Toronto lineup because he’s good on the power play.
Marner – unlike Nylander – can be used for anything… And that’s why the former GM would trade the Swede for Marner.
It would be special to see the Leafs trade Nylander before he’s played a single game on his new contract… But in the NHL, no one is immune to surprises.
- Trade Marner
- Trade Nylander
- Trade Tavares (even if his value isn’t huge due to his contract)
- Keep the current group and try one last time to see if it can work
But one thing’s for sure: if Treliving doesn’t make a move, there’s going to be hell to pay in Toronto.
