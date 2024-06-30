Skip to content
Max Domi extends his contract with Toronto

 Auteur: ataylor
Max Domi extends his contract with Toronto
Credit: Getty Images
Shortly before the news was made official, Elliotte Friedman said that contract negotiations between the Leafs and Max Domi had intensified in the last 24 hours.

A few minutes later, Chris Johnston confirmed that the two sides had reached an agreement on July 1.

The former Canadiens player has signed an excellent four-year, $3.75 million annual contract.

Details to come…

