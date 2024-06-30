Max Domi extends his contract with Toronto

Max Domi extends his contract with TorontoAuteur: ataylor
Max Domi is signing a four-year extension with the #leafs carrying a $3.75M AAV.
Long negotiation winds up with a great deal for both sides.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2024
Details to come…
– He could be a great target for the Habs.
23-year-old right-handed defenseman… https://t.co/RxeTsx40o6
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) June 30, 2024
– Questionable transactions in Tampa.
We can quibble about Geekie and Moser being added but there are others lost too like Jeannot that help even that out. Geekie isn’t NHL ready IMO. I like Moser but I really don’t see the Lightning having improved their top two five-man units with these deals; rather the opposite.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 30, 2024
– Alex Nylander will not receive a qualifying offer from the Jackets.
In addition to Adam Boqvist buyout, Columbus not expected to qualify Alex Nylander
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 30, 2024