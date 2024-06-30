Max Domi extends his contract with Toronto

Max Domi is signing a four-year extension with the #leafs carrying a $3.75M AAV. Long negotiation winds up with a great deal for both sides. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2024

Shortly before the news was made official, Elliotte Friedman said that contract negotiations between the Leafs and Max Domi had intensified in the last 24 hours.A few minutes later, Chris Johnston confirmed that the two sides had reached an agreement on July 1.The former Canadiens player has signed an excellent four-year, $3.75 million annual contract.

Details to come…

