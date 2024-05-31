Playing for Mike Babcock also means vomiting from anxiety: Frankie Corrado’s experience

The name Mike Babcock continues to polarize the hockey world. The former coach, who had a fine reputation before arriving in Toronto, quickly became the face of coaches who intimidate players.

The story of “Mitch Marner’s list” when Marner arrived in Toronto, when the coach had him make a list to rank his teammates’ effort and it was publicly revealed, is a good example.

We can also add his lack of class towards many players.All this to say that the coach, even if he saw the doors to the NHL close when his tenure in Columbus came to an abrupt end in recent months, has a bad reputation.

And that’s despite the fact that many people in the business talk to him behind closed doors.

Because it feels like he’s not coming back, it’s easier to stand up and denounce the hockey man’s behavior. That’s what many people do anonymously.

But it’s also what Frankie Corrado wasn’t afraid to do by naming himself. In a paper published on The Athletic website, the former Maple Leafs player shared his experience.

Basically, the player says he was so anxious around Babcock that he was having panic attacks and vomiting. This had never happened to him before due to anxiety-related causes.Babcock refused to give him a chance and made him wait when it came time to meet him. He also discreetly asked him to go to the front of the line for on-ice drills, so he took the place of the stars. It created an uneasy feeling.

In the player’s eyes, Babcock was trying to create unease and get inside his players’ heads. And to think that before Corrado met Babcock, he was happy to be under him…

What we’ve heard from everyone is that Babcock didn’t treat players like humans. This cost him his reputation.

In short

– Chris Tanev, game-time decision.

DeBoer added there are some other game-time decisions, and lineup won’t be settled until after warmup – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 31, 2024

– Indeed.

Dallas Stars | Jake Oettinger is back on track after a rough season https://t.co/9hCtUqHIzR – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 31, 2024

– Pierre Houde: his impact is immense.