Playing for Mike Babcock also means vomiting from anxiety: Frankie Corrado’s experience

Playing for Mike Babcock also means vomiting from anxiety: Frankie Corrado’s experienceAuteur: esmith
The story of “Mitch Marner’s list” when Marner arrived in Toronto, when the coach had him make a list to rank his teammates’ effort and it was publicly revealed, is a good example.
And that’s despite the fact that many people in the business talk to him behind closed doors.
Because it feels like he’s not coming back, it’s easier to stand up and denounce the hockey man’s behavior. That’s what many people do anonymously.
But it’s also what Frankie Corrado wasn’t afraid to do by naming himself. In a paper published on The Athletic website, the former Maple Leafs player shared his experience.
Fantastic work here by @RobsonDan and @KatieJStrang. https://t.co/1hvJH4dv5M
– LC (@LucasCasaletto) May 31, 2024
In the player’s eyes, Babcock was trying to create unease and get inside his players’ heads. And to think that before Corrado met Babcock, he was happy to be under him…
What we’ve heard from everyone is that Babcock didn’t treat players like humans. This cost him his reputation.
In short
– Chris Tanev, game-time decision.
DeBoer added there are some other game-time decisions, and lineup won’t be settled until after warmup
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 31, 2024
– Indeed.
Dallas Stars | Jake Oettinger is back on track after a rough season https://t.co/9hCtUqHIzR
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 31, 2024
– Pierre Houde: his impact is immense.
Big congratulations to @PierreHoudeRDS for being selected 2024 recipient of Foster Hewitt Memorial Award.
Even as an “anglais,” it’s easy to appreciate Pierre’s brilliance. Sometimes I like to tune into RDS’ coverage of #GoHabsGo just to hear the magnificence of his call.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 31, 2024