“Kent Hughes is very active as we speak”

This summer, Kent Hughes will have a number of issues to deal with. Within his own team, he will have a number of contract renewals to manage. Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron are the most important cases.

No, it’s not as big a summer as last year for the RFAs. #ColeCaufield

He could get a head start for next year, when Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle see their deals come to an end. There are rumours that he’s in the DG’s plans, but he’s not a priority.

In fact, according to what Martin McGuire said last night on Mario Langlois’ 98.5 FM radio show, it’s not a priority right now. It may be later in the off-season, but not right now.

Why not?

Because, according to the radio describer, Kent Hughes is currently focused on improving his team. He’s on the phone intensely enough to evaluate his options with many people.

Sources tell McGuire that the Habs GM is “very active” right now, and that the club is trying to make moves.

McGuire says the GM is looking to improve his team and his club’s draft fortunes. That doesn’t mean it involves the #5 pick, but maybe the GM is looking to move up in the top-25 one more time.

It’s logical to think that the Habs are looking to trade defensemen or picks for top-6 forwards.

Of course, Martin Necas’ name has to come up. He’s currently the most popular name on the market and we know the Habs are in the mix. #NoSurprise

